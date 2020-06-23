COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
LIFE AFTER LOCKDOWN
MOVIES
MUSIC
Litrato ni Kim Chiu at ilang miyembro ng transport group na PISTON habang namamahagi ng relief goods sa mga jeepney drivers na nawalan ng kabuhayan simula ng lockdown
Released/PISTON
Kim Chiu complies with health standards as she goes out to help lockdown-hit jeepney drivers
Ratziel San Juan (Philstar.com) - June 23, 2020 - 3:42pm

MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya star Kim Chiu is taking a page from her own “law of classroom,” leaving her comfort zone to assist drivers of traditional jeepney drivers who have been economically crippled by over three months of quarantine.

The 30-year-old actress is seen wearing protective gear, including a face mask and an eyeshield, as she helps transport group PISTON distribute relief goods to affected jeepney drivers.


PISTON thanked Kim Chiu for her contribution and called on the government to once again allow traditional jeepneys to hit the road. 

“Muli ay nagpapasalamat ang mga tsuper kay Miss Kim Chiu para sa kanyang walang sawang suporta. Bukod dito ay nagpapatuloy pa rin ang ating panawagan para muling pabalikin sa pamamasada ang mga jeep,” the group posted on social media.


Only modernized jeepneys are authorized under current quarantine protocols, with the livelihood of traditional jeepney drivers indefinitely suspended.

Think-tank IBON estimates that mass transport bans since the beginning of the lockdown have costs thousands of small public utility jeepney drivers left without income as much as P78,000.

“Out of work jeepney drivers lose Income with each passing day of transport suspension,” the research group wrote.

BAWAL LUMABAS COVID-19 KIM CHIU NOVEL CORONAVIRUS PISTON PUBLIC UTILITY JEEPNEYS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
BB Gandanghari bares 'untold story' behind Rustom Padilla, Carmina Villaroel split
By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
BB also said that if Rustom is here again, he will court Carmina again.
Entertainment
fbfb
'I never cursed the Philippines': Lea Salonga apologizes for viral 'PI' post
By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Award-winning international actress Lea Salonga clarified her recent viral Facebook post, saying that she didn’t curse the...
Entertainment
fbfb
ABS-CBN presents Kapamilya Channel's new station ID
By Jan Milo Severo | 21 hours ago
ABS-CBN revealed on YouTube last Friday the official station ID of its new cable channel, Kapamilya Channel.
Entertainment
fbfb
Angel Locsin inspires body positivity with latest physique
By Ratziel San Juan | 4 days ago
Kapamilya actress Angel Locsin is inadvertently sparking conversations of body positivity among Filipino netizens after pictures...
Entertainment
fbfb
'Bobita ka': BB Gandanghari slams Vice Ganda for statements from over 10 years ago
By Jan Milo Severo | 6 days ago
US-based model BB Gandanghari commented on Kapamilya TV host Vice Ganda’s statements about BB from about more than...
Entertainment
fbfb
Latest
4 hours ago
'How You Like That?' Anne Curtis blinks for Blackpink comeback
By Ratziel San Juan | 4 hours ago
Kapamilya star Anne Curtis is joining millions of fans of K-pop girl group Blackpink in anticipation of the group’s...
Entertainment
fbfb
16 hours ago
Say hello, not goodbye, to the tarsier
By Ricky Lo | 16 hours ago
I see the whole world in the eyes of the tarsier, so round and so penetrating with a certain sadness in it, and a hint of...
Entertainment
fbfb
16 hours ago
Darryl Yap on Sakristan series: ‘I’m ready for backlash’
By Leah C. Salterio | 16 hours ago
An affair between the same sex is not really a big deal to many. However, if the affair happens inside the church, that is...
Entertainment
fbfb
16 hours ago
Jose Sarasola turns Kapuso to pursue culinary dreams
By Honey Orio-Escullar | 16 hours ago
Jose Sarasola is excited to start the new chapter of his showbiz career as a Kapuso artist after leaving his previous network...
Entertainment
fbfb
21 hours ago
'Sooooo happy': Julia Barretto, stars welcome Sofia Andres' new baby
By Jan Milo Severo | 21 hours ago
Kathryn Bernardo, Julia Barretto, Maymay Entrata and other celebrities reacted on fellow Kapamilya actress Sofia Andres' admission...
Entertainment
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with