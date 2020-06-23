Kim Chiu complies with health standards as she goes out to help lockdown-hit jeepney drivers

MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya star Kim Chiu is taking a page from her own “law of classroom,” leaving her comfort zone to assist drivers of traditional jeepney drivers who have been economically crippled by over three months of quarantine.

The 30-year-old actress is seen wearing protective gear, including a face mask and an eyeshield, as she helps transport group PISTON distribute relief goods to affected jeepney drivers.



PISTON thanked Kim Chiu for her contribution and called on the government to once again allow traditional jeepneys to hit the road.

“Muli ay nagpapasalamat ang mga tsuper kay Miss Kim Chiu para sa kanyang walang sawang suporta. Bukod dito ay nagpapatuloy pa rin ang ating panawagan para muling pabalikin sa pamamasada ang mga jeep,” the group posted on social media.



Only modernized jeepneys are authorized under current quarantine protocols, with the livelihood of traditional jeepney drivers indefinitely suspended.

Think-tank IBON estimates that mass transport bans since the beginning of the lockdown have costs thousands of small public utility jeepney drivers left without income as much as P78,000.

“Out of work jeepney drivers lose Income with each passing day of transport suspension,” the research group wrote.