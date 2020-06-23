COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
BLACKPINK poses with fans who attended their concert in Bangkok, Thailand on Jan. 13, 2019.
blackpinkofficial/Instagram
'How You Like That?' Anne Curtis blinks for Blackpink comeback
Ratziel San Juan (Philstar.com) - June 23, 2020 - 12:33pm

MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya star Anne Curtis is joining millions of fans of K-pop girl group Blackpink in anticipation of the group’s much-awaited comeback “How You Like That?” which is set to drop on Friday, 4 p.m. locally.


A certified “Blink,” or a member of Blackpink’s official fandom, Anne has been pining along with fans for their first Korean comeback since “Kill This Love” over a year ago.

“Yaaaaaaaaas! Can’t wait!” Anne wrote, sharing the group's countdown live promotional poster on social media.

It can be recalled that Anne last year attended both Blackpink's Manila concert "In Your Area" in March and meet-and-greet in June, even giving away free tickets for the former to lucky Filo-Blinks.

Related: Anne Curtis gives BLACKPINK concert tickets to inspiring fans

Just recently, she had rejoiced with Blinks and Little Monsters over Lady Gaga's collaboration with Blackpink "Sour Candy."

Anne also welcomed her sister and fellow actress Jasmine Curtis-Smith into the fandom back in February 2019, recommending the band's "super good beats" like "Whistle," "Really," "Forever Young" and "As If It's Your Last" along with other tracks in a playlist she made.

