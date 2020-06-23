'How You Like That?' Anne Curtis blinks for Blackpink comeback

MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya star Anne Curtis is joining millions of fans of K-pop girl group Blackpink in anticipation of the group’s much-awaited comeback “How You Like That?” which is set to drop on Friday, 4 p.m. locally.
A certified “Blink,” or a member of Blackpink’s official fandom, Anne has been pining along with fans for their first Korean comeback since “Kill This Love” over a year ago.
“Yaaaaaaaaas! Can’t wait!” Anne wrote, sharing the group's countdown live promotional poster on social media.
Yaaaaaaaaas! Can’t wait! https://t.co/UIQDwCBpiY— Anne Curtis-Smith (@annecurtissmith) June 23, 2020
It can be recalled that Anne last year attended both Blackpink's Manila concert "In Your Area" in March and meet-and-greet in June, even giving away free tickets for the former to lucky Filo-Blinks.
To those asking for video updates I Sorry I don’t have much. Was too into the concert kasi ???????????? As in mga 3 seconds lang video ko sabay dance or sing na. Haha. I only have a long one of them introducing themselves. Talkathon lang. And of @ryanbang titig to death kaya Jennie????— Anne Curtis-Smith (@annecurtissmith) February 3, 2019
Just recently, she had rejoiced with Blinks and Little Monsters over Lady Gaga's collaboration with Blackpink "Sour Candy."
Lady Gaga x BlackPink omoooo! I’m going gaga! SOUR CANDY OUT NOW! ????— Anne Curtis-Smith (@annecurtissmith) May 28, 2020
Anne also welcomed her sister and fellow actress Jasmine Curtis-Smith into the fandom back in February 2019, recommending the band's "super good beats" like "Whistle," "Really," "Forever Young" and "As If It's Your Last" along with other tracks in a playlist she made.
Hahaha! Yun o! Blackpink is FINALLY IN YOUR AREA!!! Listen to all! But super good beats also are WHISTLE, Really, Forever Young, As if it’s your last. Actually, ung buong playlist I sent you. Put on shuffle https://t.co/Ym9g7KBjPV— Anne Curtis-Smith (@annecurtissmith) February 5, 2019
