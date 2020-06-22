ABS-CBN presents Kapamilya Channel's new station ID

MANILA, Philippines — ABS-CBN revealed on YouTube last Friday the official station ID of its new cable channel, Kapamilya Channel.

"Na-miss namin kayo nang husto, mga Kapamilya. At ngayong nandito na ang #KapamilyaChannel, tuloy-tuloy na uli ang saya! Panoorin ang Kapamilya Channel Station ID na handog namin sa lahat ng Forever Kapamilya!" actor Piolo Pascual announced today the release of the station ID.

In a statement released to Philstar.com, ABS-CBN said the cable and satellite TV channels that carry its new Kapamilya Channel are SKY, Cablelink, G Sat and most member-cable operators on Philippine Cable Television Association nationwide that are owned and operated by other companies and are not covered by the cease and desist order issued by the National Telecommunications Commission to ABS-CBN.

In a recent Facebook live teleconference, the Kapamilya stars revealed what kept them busy doing during the community quarantine due to the novel coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic.

In a virtual press conference recently for "Star Magic Love from Home," Piolo said that during the lockdown, he learned to appreciate the environment more.

“Seeing the horizon. Waking up to crows and the chicken. Birds mas malakas pa minsan 'yung chirping nila. The sound of nature,” Piolo said.

For Jericho Rosales, he said he’s been busy renovating their home for it to become minimal.

“Ang dami naming tinambak, pinamigay na gamit, tinanggal namin 'yung mga sahig, cabinets. Basically, winasak namin 'yung buong bahay. Tapos ginawa na lang namin sobrang minimal. We realized that ito lang pala 'yung kailangan natin,” Jericho shared.

Donny Pangilinan said that he’s been getting used to quarantine and accepted that there will be no more live events this year. He, however, said that he hopes to meet all his fans again soon.

“We have to get used to this. We're gonna have to live without having a live event this year, next year. We don’t know when we'll meet people live again. Now, the only way we can meet people is through social media,” Donny said.

For Maymay Entrata, she thanked her fans for being there for her always despite that she was not seen on free TV anymore.

“Kahit hindi nila ako masyadong nakikita sa TV, patuloy pa rin 'yung pagmamahal at suporta na ipinakita nila sa akin kahit sa online lang,” Maymay said.

Other Kapamilya celebrities who were also in the online press conference were Maja Salvador, Vina Morales, Jake Cuenca and Diego Loyzaga.

They urged the public to donate for their COVID-19 benefit drives, "Pantawid ng Pag-ibig 2: Isang Daan at Isang Pamilya ng ABS-CBN" and "Star Magic: Love From Home. "

Part of “Star Magic: Love From Home” is “Lockdown Portraits,” a collection of photos of Star Magic artists taken during the quarantine, that show different aspects of love, including self-love, love for the arts, love for family, and love for others. Fans may visit Star Magic’s webiste (starmagic.abs-cbn.com ) to see the full gallery of “Lockdown Portraits” and learn more about their idols’ stories.

The portraits come in three volumes with volumes 1 and 2 to be released on June 24 and 28, respectively. Meanwhile, the third and special volume will be available on July 5, and it will feature Star Magic’s most sought after love teams.

Aside from spreading love in this time of pandemic, “Star Magic: Love From Home” also aims to raise funds for “Pantawid ng Pag-ibig (Isang Daan. Isang Pamilya.),” which encourages Filipinos to donate P100 to ease the hunger of a family during this community quarantine. The ABS-CBN Foundation-led campaign, now on its second phase, aims for the support of 10 million Filipinos in order to serve 300,000 more families, in addition to the 750,000 families that already benefited from it since March.

As of May 31, the “Pantawid ng Pag-ibig” campaign already received over P400 million worth of donations, which were used to buy food and basic necessities for families greatly affected by the quarantine in Metro Manila, Bulacan, Cavite, Laguna and Rizal.

