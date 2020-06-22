COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
'I never cursed the Philippines': Lea Salonga apologizes for viral 'PI' post
Jan Milo Severo (Philstar.com) - June 22, 2020 - 3:01pm

MANILA, Philippines — Award-winning international actress Lea Salonga clarified her recent viral Facebook post, saying that she didn’t curse the Philippines.

In a series of tweets in her Twitter account today, the “The Voice Philippines” coach said that while she stands with every single word she wrote in a now deleted Facebook post, she said that as an expression of her frustration with the current events in the country and not against the country itself.

“Hi, gang. It seems a recent Facebook post of mine has gotten quite a bit of attention and launched all sorts of... I don’t even know what word to use, so I thought to use this platform and this space to offer some clarification in the hope that I’m more clearly understood,” Lea said.

“Regarding the post itself, yes I stand by every single word I wrote as an expression of my frustration with certain events currently taking place in our country. However, contrary to what some of you might believe, I never, NOT EVER, cursed the Philippines,” she added.

The theater sensation also said that serving the Philippines is her greatest honor.

“To serve her is one of my greatest honors. To be able to hold my head up high and say, ‘Yes, I am Filipino’ representing the hundreds of millions of brethren both here at home and all over the world is a source of pride and pleasure,” she said.

She explained that her cursing aimed at no one particular and was used only as an outburst.

“So, to further clarify, I didn’t say p- i- mo, or p- i- ka. If that was what I meant, I would’ve been explicit in my expression. My p- i- was aimed at no one in particular, and was used only as an outburst, a cry. My apologies if I hurt your feelings with my choice of words,” she said.

“If after following this post you still decide to cuss me out, you’re well within your right to do so. I totally understand and get that you’re doing it as one tasked to protect our country from anyone that dares to desecrate it. Know though that that was not my intent."

She thanked her fans for defending her from bashers.

“To my fans and friends that have my back, you have no idea the amount of appreciation I hold in my heart for your tireless efforts to explain my side of things. Thank you so much. You will always have my gratitude."

It can be recalled that Lea became a top trending Twitter topic last week after she tweeted "I hate this year. I really, really hate this year" and wrote the now deleted Facebook post "Dear Pilipinas, p***** ina, ang hirap mong mahalin."

