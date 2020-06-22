Reawakening cooking skills during lockdown

It’s June 22, exactly 100 days since the Community Quarantine was implemented last March 15. But we’re not yet off the hook. Though we transitioned to a General Community Quarantine (GCQ) on June 1 and some businesses reopened to get the economy going again, the virus is still out there. With no vaccine in sight, please don’t let your guard down.

If there’s a silver lining to this lockdown, it’s that I was able to reawaken my cooking skills. The last time I cooked regularly was almost 30 years ago, when I lived in the United States for two years. Back then, I had no choice but to cook for myself. Doing so was enjoyable, though, because the weather was pleasant and ingredients were readily available.

When I returned to Manila, I always had a helper who cooked very well. In the past 100 days, however, I’ve taken it upon myself to cook for my kids. To make dinners more interesting, we have theme dinners. Sometimes we’ll have Korean night (thanks to the influence of all the K-novelas I saw during the lockdown) where I’ll grill beef ribs and serve them with lettuce and sesame oil dip, and side dishes like kimchi and dilis with matching soju (a popular Korean alcoholic drink made from rice or potatoes). Just before the lockdown began, I was able to buy some flavored bottles of soju. I especially like the strawberry while my daughter enjoys the blueberry.

Some nights would be Spanish night where I’d cook gambas, which are shrimps cooked in lots of olive oil with garlic, sili (for an extra kick) and button mushrooms. I’d serve gambas with toasted garlic bread and a glass of chilled sangria (a gift from last Christmas). Japanese night would be for the trendy new dish, sushi bake. I’d mix together cooked shrimps, kani (crab sticks), sour cream, Japanese mayonnaise with spring onions, siracha and wasabi sauce. This mixture would be the layer on top of the sushi rice, which is cooked rice mixed with rice vinegar, sugar and salt, then baked and served with nori sheets. We also have Mexican nights where the kids make tacos from a taco bar. I saute the ground beef in some oil, garlic and onions, then pour in the taco mix from McCormick (available in groceries). The tacos are served with chopped white onions, diced tomatoes, grated cheese, chopped lettuce, taco shells and a dressing made from table vinegar, water and sugar.

My personal favorite is pasta night because it’s quick and simple to make, and a welcome break from rice. My son Paolo loves my mac & cheese and baked macaroni, while my daughter Gabbie likes my puttanesca, pasta telefono, truffle oil pasta with portobello mushrooms and shrimp scampi pasta. By necessity, my dishes are simple and easy to make since I can only start cooking when I get home from work. Dessert is Gabbie’s contribution. Her banana bread and peanut butter cookies are my favorites while her lola and Papa love her oatmeal raisin cookies.

Because of the lockdown, many people discovered their cooking and baking skills. If you check Facebook and Instagram, you’ll see lots of online sellers. One of them is @pandetisay, the new business of Tita Dolor Guevarra’s daughters, Jaypee and Anes. Their chicken pie is heavenly. The crust is buttery and flaky, the chicken filling savory and delicious. After warming a piece in the oven toaster and enjoying it with a hot cup of coffee, my morning is made. For merienda, I have their cheese pimiento spread with hot pan de sal and an ice-cold glass of Thai milk tea from @bangkokbrew. Yum-yum!

Cooking is therapeutic, especially if it’s for our loved ones. It’s not too late to try. Just start off with simple dishes that require little preparation time and ingredients that are easy to find. I always use my Tita Nora’s cookbook, Let’s Cook with Nora as reference. Eating a meal with your family further strengthens the ties that bind, especially when a family member or two had a hand in preparing the meal.