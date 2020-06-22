Megan & Mikael enjoy wedded bliss on quarantine

Megan Young and Mikael Daez were a picture of love when they recently granted select media members a virtual group interview. They definitely looked good together. Their speaking voices blended well. The Kapuso couple was natural. Their real-life chemistry and the wedded bliss were there. All this, one may think, makes them a model couple and helps them weather any life’s “surprises,” even a pandemic lockdown.

“Megan and I are really homebodies ever since,” Mikael gave the ground on their attitude towards community quarantine life. “We didn’t mind staying at home... there wasn’t a super big adjustment.”

Staying at home, added Megan, means a time “to recuperate and to get our energy back, hindi kami ma-gimik talaga, sa bahay lang naman kami, we just play (online) games.” This “me time” is needed, especially for actors like them who tape scenes for hours on the set.

Since the pandemic has disrupted everyone’s daily activities, Mikael said that they had to make adjustments with their workout and coffee routines.

“Usually, we would go to the gym,” he shared. “That’s the only reason we would go out, to work out, and get coffee outside. (With) our coffee bar at home, buti na lang may gamit kami, we ask friends to deliver us (coffee).”

For Megan, being efficient during lockdown was another adjustment they needed to address since work was temporarily suspended. They had to think through activities they could do and that might generate income. “We had to find ways to manage that… now we’re in charge of everything... gumawa kami ng home office, gumawa kami ng sarili naming home working hours, for us to be efficient.”

“After a full day of working and managing the things we need (to attend to),” as Megan put it, they workout, play games and have a coffee break to “decompress” or relax.

During these extraordinary times, the couple has found spaces to remain creative and productive.

“We’ve been producing vlogs, maybe around three to four vlogs since the quarantine started,” shared Mikael. “Itutuloy namin yun and we’ve come up with a schedule already.... ang tinutukan talaga namin was the podcast.” Megan and Mikael are known as Bonez and Fofo to their listeners in #Behind Relationship Goals.

“We have decided to make it continuous,” said Megan. “It is uploaded at 6 p.m. every Sunday... we’re very happy with the feedback we get. Ang dami pa lang nakaka-relate sa mga experiences namin as a couple and it’s nice to hear from other people (say), ‘Napagdaanan ko rin yun.’”

Among the topics Megan and Mikael have given their two cents’ worth, she enjoyed the wedding podcast the most, while he picked the digital talks on flirting and jealousy.

“Hindi naman namin na share sa karamihan yung engagement namin, (like) the planning process,” she said. “I guess it was a nice outlet for us to share our (wedding) experiences.”

“When we do the podcast, may mga lumilitaw na kwento na for the first time lang namin naririnig sa isa’t-isa,” he said. “They’re like new conversations for me and Megan. So natutuwa ako... I think that was the surprise blessing (of doing) podcast for the two of us.”

Asked about the possible resumption of GMA entertainment shows like Mikael’s Love of My Life, he said: “We’re not sure yet. What I know is GMA will be very careful in crafting their guidelines para makapag-taping ulit… we’ll wait for the guidelines and guidance from GMA.”

“We’re just patiently waiting for the guidelines,” added Megan, whose next TV assignment is Legal Wives.“Siyempre from our end, ayaw din naman naming madaliin because we know may process sila kung paano magiging safe ang lahat ng tao sa set.”

While waiting for the go-signal to work again, the couple will continue their shared interests (in gaming, coffee, vlogging and podcasting), and enjoy their roles as husband and wife. Starting a family, you know them having a little version of her or him, was also raised in the media call. And Mikael had this to say: “It will happen when it happens and hashtag I’m always ready.”