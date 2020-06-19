Celebrity dads give 'Father's Day' shout outs for benefit of Lourdes Hospital

MANILA, Philippines — Celebrity dad and actor Patrick Garcia shared a few words of timely parenting advice before the Father’s Day celebration this coming Sunday.

At 38 years old, the award-winning “Madrasta” actor has come full circle, now a parent to three daughters with his wife Nikka Martinez, as well as a son with his ex, actress Jennelyn Mercado.

Patrick, in an exclusive interview with Philstar.com, advised parents to work as partners behind the scenes and in reality.

“Always be on the same page. Wag kayong kumontra sa isa't isa. Never show your child na kumokontra kayo parang dapat pag in front of the child, dapat alam nila na teammates kayo. Minsan may good cop, bad cop but at least planado 'yun na na sa same page kayong dalawa.”

He also said that he and Nikka are on the same page about disciplining their children — physical means only as a last resort depending on the gravity and repetition of the child’s act.

“As much as possible, iniiwas namin yung discipline na palo.”

Father’s Day Fundraiser

As part of a Father’s Day cause, Patrick will be featured alongside other famous daddies by CelebrityGreetings.PH, a platform that offers personalized video greeting and shoutouts from a roster of celebrities and personalities.

Proceeds will be donated to Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital in Sta. Mesa, Manila. More information on the site’s service can be found here.

Here’s the list of participating dads:

— Video by Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo