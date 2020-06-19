WATCH: 'It's Showtime' winners Spyros Bros get standing ovation on 'America's Got Talent'

MANILA, Philippines — Spyros Bros, the first ever winner of "PINASikat in "It's Showtime" in 2015, stole the spotlight at the 15th season of "America's Got Talent."

Filipino siblings Marco Angelo and Marc Albert of Spyros Bros impressed judges on their audition for the reality show as they entertained the crowd in manipulating the yoyo like a toy to the tune of a Fall Out Boy song.

"I love everything about you. I've never seen somebody more excited just to be here, and that makes us excited and feel like we’re at the best, biggest party on Earth. And you guys were incredibly entertaining," judge Howie Mandel said.

Their performance received a standing ovation from the audience and the judges, including Simon Cowell and Sofia Vergara.

In their Instagram account, the Spyros Bros said their longtime dream was fulfilled by joining the reality TV show.

“A long time ago, a dream was made in 2010. 10 years in the making, TONIGHT it finally comes true at 8pm on NBC. #AGT will show our FULL episode with backstory and judges reaction. This is just the beginning!” Spyros Bros said.

“Thank you all so much who supported us through our journey!” they added.

— Video from "America's Got Talent" via YouTube

RELATED: Marcelito Pomoy finishes 4th on 'America's Got Talent' as rumored