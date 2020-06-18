Kim Chiu happy for 'Bawal Lumabas' topping charts with Lady Gaga

MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya star Kim Chiu admitted that she isn’t sure if her accidental hit “Bawal Lumabas: The Classroom Song” is something that she could be proud of, but she is happy for how people accepted it so far.

“’Di ko lang sure kung dapat bang ika-proud ko ‘yun, pero proud ako to stand up against bullies online. Binigyan ko sila ng konting ‘Ump, eto sa inyo!’ Ganun!” she told Philstar.com in a recent online teleconference for the return of the their TV drama series “Love Thy Woman” via the new Kapamilya Channel.

Kim recently thanked her fans for having 5.6 million views on YouTube in just two days, making "Bawal Lumabas" become YouTube's number one trending video, only to be toppled a few days after with the debut of Lady Gaga’s collaboration music video with Ariana Grande, “Rain on Me.”

During the last week of May, both “Bawal Lumabas” and “Rain on Me” were on music channel MYX’s top 10 chart.

“Kasunod ko si Lady Gaga for three straight days! S’yempre 'di ko na kaya talunin si Lady Gaga, I hope that it serves as inspiration,” Kim told the press during the online media conference.

Related: #RainonMe: Ariana Grande lauds Lady Gaga for 'healing herself' from mental issues

Besides recording the song and editing its music and lyric videos, Kim has been spending her quarantine time strengthening her bond with God and her family.

“Tulad ni Tito Bo (Christopher de Leon), nagstrengthen din ‘yung family namin. We pray the rosary every night, nakalimutan pala natin magdasal. Siguro way din ‘to para sabihin sa’tin ni God, ‘Ako gumawa sainyo, baka nakakalimutan nyo’,” she shared.

“At your lowest point in life, wala kang ibang kakampi kundi ang kapamilya mo, kadugo mo. You have to accept your mistake and no matter what happens, you have to be happy. Your family will not abandon you no matter what.”

The biggest lessons the song and the lockdown gave her, she said, are to stay positive and strong.

“After three months, napatunayan ko sa self ko na malakas pala ako… Parang after ng ECQ (enhanced community quarantine), kaya ko nang maging matapang,” she vouched.

“I’m happy and my takeaway is let’s use social media in a good way. Let’s use this platform to be one, to be together and let’s not use this new technology to put down people kasi… down na tayo tapos dadagdagan mo pa? So let’s use this platform to uplift each other, to support one another… ‘Di naman lahat ng tao masama. Lahat ng tao nagiging ganyan lang dahil may pinagdadaanan sila and intindihin mo na lang kung saan sila nanggagaling. Kung maayos naman ‘yung position mo, just be positive and just pray for them.”

Related: ‘Class act’: Kim Chiu releases ‘Bawal Lumabas’ music video in collaboration with bashers

Kim will be resuming taping for “Love Thy Woman,” directed by Jerry Lopez Sineneng, Andoy Ranay, and Jojo Saguin and produced by Dreamscape Entertainment. The drama series is one of the three ABS-CBN scripted dramas that have resumed production under strict safety and quarantine protocols, along with "FPJ's Ang Probinsyano" and "A Soldier's Heart."

The series also spawned the digital talk show “Love Thy Chika” on OKS or oks.abs-cbn.com, where Ruffa Gutierrez chats with Kim and their other co-stars in quarantine. “Love Thy Chika” streams every Sunday at noon.

Witness the lives entangled by love and blood in “Love Thy Woman,” Monday to Friday, at 2:30 p.m. on the Kapamilya Channel (SkyCable ch 8 SD and 167 HD, Cablelink ch 8, and G Sat ch 2). Livestreaming of the Kapamilya Channel and on-demand viewing of its programs are available on the iWant app and on iwant.ph.

RELATED: Christopher de Leon on mom’s passing; dealing with COVID-19, cancer in family