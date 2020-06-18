'Malapit na': Kris Aquino teases possible new love life or TV comeback

MANILA, Philippines — “Queen of All Media” Kris Aquino revealed a new chapter in her life is coming soon.

In her Instagram fan account, Kris, however, didn’t elaborate on what chapter will be opening soon, but fans speculate that it could either mean that she has a new lover or she is returning as television host.

It can be recalled that Kris and her sons Josh and Bimby spent the quarantine period in GMA host Willie Revillame's Puerto Galera resort.

Apart from thanking her fans for always supporting her, Kris said that she believed her mother, former President Cory Aquino, is communicating with her through her dreams.

"I don't know if you're like me, but I somehow believe my mom communicates with me in my dreams, most especially when she wants to reassure me that I'm on the right track. Does that happen to you with your loved ones who are now in heaven?" Kris wrote.

"I'm blessed because I have sisters who really pray constantly for my happiness... and in a world that seems devoid of loyalty, there are a few good men who have continued to honor my mom's memory by looking out for her 'baby',” she added.

Kris said that her fans will soon know why her sisters and her two sons Josh and Bimby were so happy with her because of the new chapter in her life.

"Very soon you'll know why my sisters and I were praying our thanks, and why my two sons were hugging me because they were so happy that their mama is excited about this next chapter in her life," she said.

"To all of you who have been patiently waiting, and also praying with and for me, malapit na. Thank you for also not giving up," she said.

In the comments section, a fan asked if Kris is making a comeback in ABS-CBN, for which Kris replied with an “honest answer.”

“If you were made to feel na hindi ka na gusto, gugustuhin mo pa bang bumalik? Di ba pupunta ka kung saan ka welcome na welcome? Walang bitterness yan ha, truthful lang. Matagal na kong nag move on. In the same way pag natapos na ang relationship, you cherish the memories but you learn from the mistakes and you move on to someone who values & respects you. New chapter or better yet, new story,” she said.

Another fan asked Kris if it is her love life but Kris answered negative.

“I don't think that's in the cards, at least not in the new future,” Kris said.

RELATED: Kris Aquino hints of possibly signing with GMA

Kris Aquino answers Internet user’s query on ABS-CBN shutdown