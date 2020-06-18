Mark Bautista’s artworks raise over P400K for COVID-19 mass testing

MANILA, Philippines — Kapuso singer Mark Bautista not only has a million-dollar voice, but also a priceless painting prowess to match.

The 36-year-old artist recently auctioned off several of his own paintings for a total of P410,000 — an amount which will be added to proceeds directed toward bankrolling mass testing of novel coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) among the underprivileged.

This is part of actresses Angel Locsin and Anne Curtis' "Shop and Share" fundraiser, where celebrities put up their belongings for online auction.

“Thank you @iammarkbautista for helping us raise funds through your paintings!” read a post on the official Shop and Share page.

Earlier this month, Mark announced that Shop and Share will feature some of his paintings to aid in the mass testing campaign.

“Here’s a last glimpse of my paintings as I announce the final bidders this friday .Thanks to all who participated. @shopandshareph has a lot of options if you wish to purchase other things to help their campaign. God bless everyone.”