COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
LIFE AFTER LOCKDOWN
MOVIES
MUSIC
WATCH: Angel Locsin on the benefit of helping others
Ratziel San Juan (Philstar.com) - June 17, 2020 - 7:04pm

MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya star Angel Locsin is also known for her offscreen heroism, thanks to humanitarian missions that always push through no matter the threat at hand: a typhoon, an earthquake and now even the novel coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic.

The 35-year-old actress chose to prioritize helping others than focusing on herself since the lockdown began.

In just several months, Angel raised millions of pesos to aid hospitals and bankroll COVID-19 mass testing for the underprivileged. 

Related: Angel Locsin raises over P11 million, helps 135 hospitals in fight vs COVID-19 | Angel Locsin relaunches artista 'ukay-ukay' to support mass testing

She also premiered her public service program “Iba ‘Yan” last Sunday to spotlight the Philippines’ unrecognized heroes and expand their platform.


Despite all these, the “Everything About Her” leading lady does not want all eyes on herself, rather calling to shift the attention to others whom she said need to be heard.

“Again, stress ko lang as much as possible, ayaw ko talagang pag-usapan ako. Mas gusto naming ibida 'yung ibang tao.”

Asked to explain the satisfaction that comes from helping during last Saturday’s "Iba 'Yan" virtual media conference, Angel said that it’s also to inspire others, especially those going through individual struggles.

“'Pag nag-focus ka kasi sa mga bagay na hindi tungkol sa'yo, malaking epekto niyan sa mental health mo eh. Sa sarili mo. Tapos mapapansin mo na lang masaya ka na pala. Kasi hindi ka nag-dwell sa mga problems. Hindi ka naging... alam mo 'yun, conceited. Hindi lang sarili 'yung iniisip mo,” Angel relayed.

She also said that nothing can replace the knowledge that you did your part in making someone’s life even a little bit better.

“Kung meron kang taong tingin mong nabago 'yung buhay o napangiti mo man lang kahit papaano, kahit papaano, gagaan din 'yung loob mo eh. Hindi mababayaran 'yun ng kahit anong TF (talent fee).”

ANGEL LOCSIN
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
'Kinikilig ako': KC Concepcion confirms having 'happy' love life
By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Kapamilya actress KC Concepcion opened up about having a "happy" love life. 
Entertainment
fbfb
KC Concepcion breaks silence on ex-boyfriend Piolo Pascual
By Jan Milo Severo | 2 days ago
KC and Piolo broke up in November 2011.
Entertainment
fbfb
Apl.de.ap's comments for KC Concepcion fuel romantic links anew
By Jan Milo Severo | 15 days ago
The international artist, who has been romantically linked to KC, was seen in the comments section of the live video.
Entertainment
fbfb
Ex-Kapamilya broadcaster Jay Sonza criticizes ABS-CBN shows' airing on cable TV
By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Former Kapamilya broadcaster Jay Sonza criticized the airing of ABS-CBN shows on cable TV.
Entertainment
fbfb
Exclusive
Christopher de Leon on mom’s passing; dealing with COVID-19, cancer in family
By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo | 1 day ago
Award-winning actor Christopher de Leon reflected on experiencing both novel coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) and cancer...
Entertainment
fbfb
Latest
20 hours ago
Kyline puts debut on hold
By Honey Orio-Escullar | 20 hours ago
Because of the pandemic, Kyline Alcantara might postpone her “Maleficent-inspired” debut in September and her...
Entertainment
fbfb
Exclusive
1 day ago
Jo Koy credits 'Eat Bulaga' for comedy, shares fight to show Pinoy culture in Netflix
By Ratziel San Juan | 1 day ago
"I know how hard it was just to get into Netflix so now that I’m in and I got the door open, well I’m gonna bring...
Entertainment
fbfb
1 day ago
WATCH: Angel Locsin reacts to being called 'real-life Darna'
By Ratziel San Juan | 1 day ago
The 35-year-old admitted that she was humbled by the comparison but insisted that she was not special by any means.
Entertainment
fbfb
1 day ago
Celebrities, YouTube creators give video greetings to raise COVID-19 relief funds
1 day ago
Celebrities, social media creators and influencers are now all coming together to raise novel coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19)...
Entertainment
fbfb
Exclusive
1 day ago
WATCH: Dominic Ochoa reacts to being called 'quarantine king'
By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
"Despite hardships in life, may Diyos tayo na pwedeng lapitan."
Entertainment
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with