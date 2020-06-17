WATCH: Angel Locsin on the benefit of helping others

MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya star Angel Locsin is also known for her offscreen heroism, thanks to humanitarian missions that always push through no matter the threat at hand: a typhoon, an earthquake and now even the novel coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic.

The 35-year-old actress chose to prioritize helping others than focusing on herself since the lockdown began.

In just several months, Angel raised millions of pesos to aid hospitals and bankroll COVID-19 mass testing for the underprivileged.

She also premiered her public service program “Iba ‘Yan” last Sunday to spotlight the Philippines’ unrecognized heroes and expand their platform.



Despite all these, the “Everything About Her” leading lady does not want all eyes on herself, rather calling to shift the attention to others whom she said need to be heard.

“Again, stress ko lang as much as possible, ayaw ko talagang pag-usapan ako. Mas gusto naming ibida 'yung ibang tao.”

Asked to explain the satisfaction that comes from helping during last Saturday’s "Iba 'Yan" virtual media conference, Angel said that it’s also to inspire others, especially those going through individual struggles.

“'Pag nag-focus ka kasi sa mga bagay na hindi tungkol sa'yo, malaking epekto niyan sa mental health mo eh. Sa sarili mo. Tapos mapapansin mo na lang masaya ka na pala. Kasi hindi ka nag-dwell sa mga problems. Hindi ka naging... alam mo 'yun, conceited. Hindi lang sarili 'yung iniisip mo,” Angel relayed.

She also said that nothing can replace the knowledge that you did your part in making someone’s life even a little bit better.

“Kung meron kang taong tingin mong nabago 'yung buhay o napangiti mo man lang kahit papaano, kahit papaano, gagaan din 'yung loob mo eh. Hindi mababayaran 'yun ng kahit anong TF (talent fee).”