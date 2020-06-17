'Bobita ka': BB Gandanghari slams Vice Ganda for statements from over 10 years ago

MANILA, Philippines — US-based model BB Gandanghari commented on Kapamilya TV host Vice Ganda’s statements about BB from about more than a decade ago.

In a recent live video on BB's YouTube channel, BB said that though Vice's comments were from over a decade ago, it's BB's time to speak.

“Pinalampas ko `yan noon. Look who’s talking? Sino ba ang makapal ang makeup? Sabi ko nga, there’s a time for everything. It’s time to speak,” BB declared.

“Nu'ng panahon na `yan, kung babalikan natin, hindi pa siya Vice Ganda. Kasi `yan 'yung panahon na ang balita noon, ang sensation noon ay si BB Gandanghari. Sumasakay siya. At gumamit ng mga hurtful words.”

BB also said that Vice is lucky that the “It’s Showtime” host found stardom even if Vice is “bobita.”

“Maswerte ka, sumikat ka, dahil bobita ka. ‘Yon lang ang masasabi ko sa’yo,” BB said.

Gandanghari added that Vice shouldn’t be called “Ganda” because the only beautiful thing about the commedian is the wig.

“45 is 45. Eh, 52 ako. Tinawag niya akong matanda, de vah? Tinawag niya akong matanda. Aba, eh, para sa akin, any ganda term cannot be… I, Binibining Gandanghari. 'Yung any ganda, ‘yung term na ganda shouldn’t be related to him kasi walang maganda sa kanya, honestly,” BB said.

“Hindi ako nangungutya, but really, base sa napapanood ko at nakikita ko, minus the wig, baka may maganda sa kanya, ‘yung wig. Honestly, maganda naman ‘yung wig. Walang maganda so hindi siya si Vice Ganda,” BB added.

BB also encouraged followers to call Vice “Tanda” instead of “Ganda.”

“From now on, BB Nation, we shall call this person Vice Tanda. Siya si Vice Tanda. Okay?”

BB referred to Vice Ganda and Ricky Reyes' "TV Patrol" interview where they shared their opinion on BB's transformation.

In the interview, Vice questioned why BB's old self, Rustom Padilla, should be killed and also commented that BB's outfit seemed mismatched with BB's age as a 40-year-old model.

Vice has since apologized for the remarks, telling "SNN: Showbiz News Ngayon" in a 2009 interview: "As for myself, reaction ko ‘yung personal pero hindi ako nag-react para awayin si Bebe. Walang gan’on. Hindi ko inaaway si Bebe. Hindi rin naman ako inaaway ni Bebe. Wala siyang atraso sa akin. Hiningan lang ako ng reaction kaya nag-react ako… had I known na ma-o-offend siya, hindi na rin sana ako nagsalita... At since na-offend siya, nag-a-apologize ako… Nag-react lang ako bilang fan ni Rustom.”