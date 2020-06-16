COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
Filipino-American stand-up comedian Jo Koy as seen in Netflix special "In His Elements"
Netflix/Released
Jo Koy credits 'Eat Bulaga' for comedy, shares fight to show Pinoy culture in Netflix
Ratziel San Juan (Philstar.com) - June 16, 2020 - 6:00pm

MANILA, Philippines — Filipino-American comedian Jo Koy let loose "In His Elements" during Independence Day last week as something of a love letter to the Philippines, with the Netflix special now one of the most popular items locally as of writing.

Longtime fans of the stand-up comic, however, would find that he isn’t as featured prominently during the 55-minute run of “In His Elements” compared to his previous hits “Live From Seattle” and “Comin’ In Hot.”

Instead, the 49-year-old allowed other talents to take center stage: pop star Inigo Pascual, Grammy-winning producer !llmind, renowned breakdancer Ronnie and fellow comedians Andrew Lopez, Joey Guila and Andrew Orolfo.

In a virtual press conference, Jo Koy told Philstar.com and other media that he couldn’t pass the opportunity to showcase his country considering the difficulty of securing a Netflix feature.

“My Netflix special ‘Live From Seattle,’ they said 'no' to it several times. About four or five times they said 'no' it. So I had to finance it myself. I made it myself. I shot it. Everything. My whole life savings was poured into 'Live From Seattle.' Even though they said no, after I edited it, I brought it to them and then they said 'yes' and bought it from me... That’s me doing 27 years of stand up, you know, and I still had to like jump through hoops just to get on Netflix,” Jo Koy recalled.

“After that first special aired, that’s when Netflix started giving me other specials. They gave me 'Comin’ In Hot' and then they offered a third special. And that’s when I was like, I have to show the rest of the world what this culture is, why do I talk about this culture so much, why do I love it so much, why do I embrace it so much? I have to go to the Philippines with this.”

Jo Koy seized the moment and brought along other United States-born Filipinos who had never been to the Philippines.

“So when it came to how can I showcase other Filipinos on Netflix and also showcase the Philippines and talk about our culture, what else better than a variety show where I can bring all my friends? You know what I mean? And I know how hard it was just to get into Netflix, so now that I’m in and I got the door open, well, I’m gonna bring some other Filipinos in. Here’s some more Filipinos just in case you missed them. Here they are... So that’s what that was all about. Those are all my friends, man. I didn’t do a cast call or anything like that. I know all of those guys.”

The comedian said that the idea was inspired by his own stay in the Philippines back in his childhood, citing popular noontime variety program "Eat Bulaga" as a major influence.

“I used to live in the Philippines when I was a kid you know, like from ‘76 to ‘81, I used to live in the Philippines and we used to watch Filipino television. And we didn’t know how to speak Tagalog but we learned from 'Eat Bulaga,' we learned it from Tito Vic and Joey. And that was my first introduction into comedy, it was Filipino. Indirectly, that was my inspiration was watching shows like 'Eat Bulaga' and Tito Vic and Joey and like loving it and just like embracing it.”

Unfortunately, Jo Koy didn’t get to explore the Philippines much this time since his stay coincided with the eruption of Taal Volcano earlier this year.

Related: As It Happens: Taal Volcano unrest

“The volcano went off. Literally the day after we finished taping, it went off, so that was crazy. But I got to share that with my son. So we didn’t get to go out as much because we were all locked in but we got to see a lot and I got to share that with my son. Before it went off, we got to see a lot. We got to ride in a jeepney together, we got to do all kinds of stuff together and that was a beautiful highlight. That’s something I’m gonna treasure for a long time.”

He also celebrated a career-high with his gig at the Mall of Asia Arena.

“Another thing that I thought was so cool was doing MOA Arena and seeing 10,000 people in front of me. All from stand up. They’re there because of stand up comedy. Something that my mom just did not believe in. She didn’t think anything was gonna happen with stand up. And here I am 30 years later, 10,000 people at the MOA Arena because of stand up comedy. Dreams come true, man. And that was the biggest highlight of his career. That was amazing!”

JO KOY NETFLIX
Philstar
