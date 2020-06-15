Judy Ann Santos: Reunion movie with Piolo Pascual to push if there's COVID-19 vaccine

MANILA, Philippines — Judy Ann Santos gave an update on her reunion movie with fellow Kapamilya star Piolo Pascual.

"Siguro 'pag may vaccine na at pwede nang lumabas lahat ng tao siguro matutuloy na s'ya," Judy Ann told Philstar.com and other media outlets during last week's online teleconference for her new show "Paano Kita Mapapasalamatan."

"Well, let's see. Lagi ko namang sinasabi 'pag may nagtatanong na wala namang imposible... I mean, it's just a matter of time. Nagkataon lang na inabot kami ng COVID, so I guess hahaba pa ang panahon bago kami makagawa ng proyektong 'yan."

Apart from waiting for the novel coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic threat to subside, Judy Ann said the project with Piolo will also push through if there is already a good script written for them.

"And it's just a matter of the right material kasi antagal na 'di ba? Ilang dekada na 'yung nagdaan since 'yung huli naming project at habang tumatagal s'ya mas lalong dapat mas may substance 'yung material, mas exciting s'yang panoorin kasi mas matagal s'yang inabangan."

Judy Ann wished that the project with Piolo would even be streamed via Netflix or iFlix.

"Gusto kong isipin na during this lockdown, magkakaro'n ng magandang materyal na napapanahon at sobrang worth it gawin. Baka 'pag nagkita kami, parehong maputi na buhok namin!" she quipped.

Judy Ann is also open to have a reunion project with former love team partner Wowie de Guzman.

"Ay oo naman! Mga lumang tao kami so I guess mga lumang tao din may gusto n'yan! Wala namang imposible lalo na sa industriya natin... Parang mga three decades nang huli kaming nagka-trabaho kami ni Wowie. It's a nice concept. Pero sana 'wag nang pa-tweetums. Grumaduate na kami ng valedictorian sa part na 'yan. Ibigay na lang natin sa iba."

It can be recalled that Judy Ann, Piolo and Wowie formed a love triangle in the '90s TV drama series "Esperanza."

Recently, both Judy Ann and Piolo reported about getting gray hair during the enhanced community quarantine.

In her Instagram account, Judy Ann showed her gray hair, challenging others to also show theirs.

“Reality bites ngayong ECQ .. naglabasan na mga uban ko.. yung iba kakatubo pa lang, puti na agad??? Sorry guys… hindi kayo dumaan sa adolescent stage. Labasan na lang ng mga uban! Sino sasali??” Judy Ann wrote.

Judy Ann's former love team partner, Piolo, also posted a picture of him showing his gray hair.

"#Anongpakimosawhitehairko," Piolo captioned his photo.

Judy Ann and Piolo said in separate interviews prior to the lockdown that they believed their reunion movie will push through.

"It's not impossible. Pero gaya nga ng sinabi ko, 'pag patagal nang patagal, nagiging kritikal 'yung storya, nagiging kritikal 'yung latag ng materyal kasi siyempre everybody is looking forward to (that movie)," Juday said in an interview after the "Starla" press conference.

In today’s uncertain times, acts of kindness – no matter how big or small – can impact people for life and inspire them to offer a helping hand to others. Santos-Agoncillo shares these powerful stories of generosity and compassion in the new docu-drama “Paano Kita Mapasasalamatan,” which premiered yesterday at 6:45 p.m. on Kapamilya Channel.

Through interviews of the featured individuals and dramatization of their experiences, the show hopes to give inspiration to viewers and show them the power of kindness to change other people’s lives for the better.

In the first episode, Juday brings out Iza Calzado, who will tribute to Donna, her househelp who chose to stay with her during the quarantine and refused to leave her side while she was battling COVID-19.

Donna, in turn, offers her sincere gratitude to Rod and Lin, a couple who helped her pick up the pieces after a fatal accident. The couple also thanks Lando, a dear assistant who is like family to them. Lando also shows his appreciation to a special person who sacrificed everything for him and his siblings.

“Paano Kita Mapasasalamatan” will air on Kapamilya Channel (SKYcable channel 8 on SD and channel 167 on HD, Cablelink channel 8, G Sat channel 2, and most cable operators under the Philippine Cable and Telecommunications Association (PCTA) nationwide. Check mysky.com.ph and contact cable operators to know the channel assignments in other areas in the country.

While Kapamilya Channel will initially be seen by cable and satellite TV viewers only, ABS-CBN will find more ways to reach more Filipinos and bring news, public service, and entertainment to every Kapamilya around the world.

Watch heartwarming stories in “Paano Kita Mapapasalamatan,” hosted by Judy Ann Santos-Agoncillo every Saturday ay 6:45 p.m. on Kapamilya Channel on SKY, Cablelink, G Sat, and most cable operators under PCTA nationwide. Livestreaming of the Kapamilya Channel and on-demand viewing of its programs are available on the iWant app and on iwant.ph. Its episodes will also be shown worldwide on TFC and tfc.tv.

