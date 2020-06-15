COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
LIFE AFTER LOCKDOWN
MOVIES
MUSIC
Judy Ann Santos and Piolo Pascual
The STAR/File
Judy Ann Santos: Reunion movie with Piolo Pascual to push if there's COVID-19 vaccine
Jan Milo Severo (Philstar.com) - June 15, 2020 - 1:23pm

MANILA, Philippines — Judy Ann Santos gave an update on her reunion movie with fellow Kapamilya star Piolo Pascual.

"Siguro 'pag may vaccine na at pwede nang lumabas lahat ng tao siguro matutuloy na s'ya," Judy Ann told Philstar.com and other media outlets during last week's online teleconference for her new show "Paano Kita Mapapasalamatan."

"Well, let's see. Lagi ko namang sinasabi 'pag may nagtatanong na wala namang imposible... I mean, it's just a matter of time. Nagkataon lang na inabot kami ng COVID, so I guess hahaba pa ang panahon bago kami makagawa ng proyektong 'yan."

Apart from waiting for the novel coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic threat to subside, Judy Ann said the project with Piolo will also push through if there is already a good script written for them.

"And it's just a matter of the right material kasi antagal na 'di ba? Ilang dekada na 'yung nagdaan since 'yung huli naming project at habang tumatagal s'ya mas lalong dapat mas may substance 'yung material, mas exciting s'yang panoorin kasi mas matagal s'yang inabangan."

Judy Ann wished that the project with Piolo would even be streamed via Netflix or iFlix.

"Gusto kong isipin na during this lockdown, magkakaro'n ng magandang materyal na napapanahon at sobrang worth it gawin. Baka 'pag nagkita kami, parehong maputi na buhok namin!" she quipped.

Judy Ann is also open to have a reunion project with former love team partner Wowie de Guzman.

"Ay oo naman! Mga lumang tao kami so I guess mga lumang tao din may gusto n'yan! Wala namang imposible lalo na sa industriya natin... Parang mga three decades nang huli kaming nagka-trabaho kami ni Wowie. It's a nice concept. Pero sana 'wag nang pa-tweetums. Grumaduate na kami ng valedictorian sa part na 'yan. Ibigay na lang natin sa iba."

It can be recalled that Judy Ann, Piolo and Wowie formed a love triangle in the '90s TV drama series "Esperanza."

Recently, both Judy Ann and Piolo reported about getting gray hair during the enhanced community quarantine.

In her Instagram account, Judy Ann showed her gray hair, challenging others to also show theirs.  

“Reality bites ngayong ECQ .. naglabasan na mga uban ko.. yung iba kakatubo pa lang, puti na agad??? Sorry guys… hindi kayo dumaan sa adolescent stage. Labasan na lang ng mga uban! Sino sasali??” Judy Ann wrote. 

Judy Ann's former love team partner, Piolo, also posted a picture of him showing his gray hair. 

"#Anongpakimosawhitehairko," Piolo captioned his photo. 

Judy Ann and Piolo said in separate interviews prior to the lockdown that they believed their reunion movie will push through. 

"It's not impossible. Pero gaya nga ng sinabi ko, 'pag patagal nang patagal, nagiging kritikal 'yung storya, nagiging kritikal 'yung latag ng materyal kasi siyempre everybody is looking forward to (that movie)," Juday said in an interview after the "Starla" press conference. 

In today’s uncertain times, acts of kindness – no matter how big or small – can impact people for life and inspire them to offer a helping hand to others. Santos-Agoncillo shares these powerful stories of generosity and compassion in the new docu-drama “Paano Kita Mapasasalamatan,” which premiered yesterday at 6:45 p.m. on Kapamilya Channel.

Through interviews of the featured individuals and dramatization of their experiences, the show hopes to give inspiration to viewers and show them the power of kindness to change other people’s lives for the better.

In the first episode, Juday brings out Iza Calzado, who will tribute to Donna, her househelp who chose to stay with her during the quarantine and refused to leave her side while she was battling COVID-19.

Donna, in turn, offers her sincere gratitude to Rod and Lin, a couple who helped her pick up the pieces after a fatal accident. The couple also thanks Lando, a dear assistant who is like family to them. Lando also shows his appreciation to a special person who sacrificed everything for him and his siblings.

“Paano Kita Mapasasalamatan” will air on Kapamilya Channel (SKYcable channel 8 on SD and channel 167 on HD, Cablelink channel 8, G Sat channel 2, and most cable operators under the Philippine Cable and Telecommunications Association (PCTA) nationwide. Check mysky.com.ph and contact cable operators to know the channel assignments in other areas in the country.

While Kapamilya Channel will initially be seen by cable and satellite TV viewers only, ABS-CBN will find more ways to reach more Filipinos and bring news, public service, and entertainment to every Kapamilya around the world.  

Watch heartwarming stories in “Paano Kita Mapapasalamatan,” hosted by Judy Ann Santos-Agoncillo every Saturday ay 6:45 p.m. on Kapamilya Channel on SKY, Cablelink, G Sat, and most cable operators under PCTA nationwide. Livestreaming of the Kapamilya Channel and on-demand viewing of its programs are available on the iWant app and on iwant.ph. Its episodes will also be shown worldwide on TFC and tfc.tv.

RELATED: KC Concepcion breaks silence on ex-boyfriend Piolo Pascual

Piolo Pascual hints at reunion movie with Judy Ann Santos

 

JUDY ANN SANTOS-AGONCILLO PIOLO PASCUAL
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Honoring mom on her special day
By Pat-P Daza | 13 hours ago
Today, June 15, is the birthday of my mom Jullie Yap-Daza, and I would like to honor her by reprinting this article written...
Entertainment
fbfb
Apl.de.ap's comments for KC Concepcion fuel romantic links anew
By Jan Milo Severo | 13 days ago
The international artist, who has been romantically linked to KC, was seen in the comments section of the live video.
Entertainment
fbfb
My Dad (also) told me
By Ricky Lo | 1 day ago
Six more celebrities reveal the best lessons they learned from their dads in anticipation of the Father’s Day next Sunday,...
Entertainment
fbfb
Exclusive
Miss World Philippines reacts to ex-beauty queen's 'ugly truth' exposé
By Ratziel San Juan | 3 days ago
"We believe that such immoral and indecent acts are merely isolated cases, and are not encouraged nor perpetrated by the...
Entertainment
fbfb
‘New normaI is no porma’
By Joey de Leon | 1 day ago
Aba at Three Months na palang naka-quarantineAng Poet N’yo at buhok ko’y wala nang itim!
Entertainment
fbfb
Latest
1 day ago
What to expect from Angel Locsin's new 'Iba 'Yan' docu-series
By Ratziel San Juan | 1 day ago
Here’s why you should tune in to the documentary initiative of Angel and her team.
Entertainment
fbfb
1 day ago
One Sports returns
1 day ago
One Sports is finally back with the best sports programs that Filipinos love, as the channel is set to return on-air starting...
Entertainment
fbfb
1 day ago
Sarung Banggi: Bicol’s love ballad
By From the collection of DANNY DOLOR | 1 day ago
Sarung Banggi, Bicol’s well-loved ballad, was made into an LVN movie in 1947. It starred Rogelio de la Rosa and Mila...
Entertainment
fbfb
2 days ago
Long-time dream coming true
By Ricky Lo | 2 days ago
Body Talk with Prince Rivero, the newest member of the Rain or Shine team: Biding his time to set foot on the PBA stage
Entertainment
fbfb
2 days ago
The unknown side of Raymon and Mark
By Baby A. Gil | 2 days ago
God works in the most unexpected ways.
Entertainment
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with