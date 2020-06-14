One Sports returns

COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
(Philstar.com) - June 14, 2020 - 1:49am

MANILA, Philippines – One Sports is finally back with the best sports programs that Filipinos love, as the channel is set to return on-air starting Monday, June 15.

Viewers can look forward to an extensive program line-up featuring the most popular local and international sports properties. 

Basketball fans are in for a treat with daily classic games from the PBA, FIBA and US NCAA, and many more. Sports fans can catch up on the best matches from the Philippine SuperLiga (PSL), NFL and AFC Cup. ESPN Boxing’s Greatest Fights, featuring classic boxing matches such as Muhammad Ali and Joe Frazier’s “Thrilla in Manila,” banner the channel’s fight sports programming alongside ONE Championship and WWE Raw. Esports fans can also expect to see the Mobile Legends: Bang Bang Professional Leagues (MPL) and more.

One Sports is available on free TV and cable operators nationwide. For more information, follow One Sports on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram (@OneSportsPHL).

Philstar
