My Dad (also) told me

(Part 2)

June is not only the month of brides, but also for fathers who are honored with a special Father’s Day on June 21. Sunday last week, eight celebrities talked about the best lessons they have learned from their dads, including Quezon City Mayor Joy Belmonte, Lovi Poe, Martin Nievera, Kim Atienza, Janno Gibbs, Juliana Gomez, Luis Manzano and Sen. Bong Revilla.

This is the second batch of six celebrities.

Jimuel and dad Manny Pacquiao: Always put trust in God

Jimuel Pacquiao (Dad: Sen. Manny Pacquiao)

“The best lesson that I learned from my dad is to always put my trust in God and to always work hard in everything that I do. My dad has accomplished a lot because of those two things that’s why he is such a role model to me.”

Richard Gutierrez (Dad: Eddie Gutierrez)

“The best lesson that I learned from my dad is to cherish every moment and not to take anything for granted. And to live life to the fullest but always to stay hungry and humble.”

Mariel and dad Christopher de Leon (with mom Sandy Andolong): His strength inspires me

Mariel de Leon (Dad: Christopher de Leon)

“The best lessons I learned from my dad are about faith and strength. His strength inspires me to always stay strong in whatever it is that I go through in life. When I feel low, he tells me to keep my faith in God and trust that God will always provide and that He has great plans for me.

Photos courtesy of the respondents

My Tatay is the family’s Rock. His strength, support, generosity and love always inspire me to be better. I love him very much and I am grateful that I am blessed with an amazing father.”

Donny and dad Anthony Pangilinan: What the mind conceives, the body achieve

Donny Pangilinan (Dad: Anthony Pangilinan)

“The best lesson I learned from my dad is that one can accomplish everything and it starts with the right mindset.

What the mind conceives, the body achieves. You can do anything that you put your mind (and heart) into.”

Zoren and dad Lito Legaspi: He helped me polish my craft

Zoren Legaspi (Dad: the late Lito Legaspi)

“Araw-araw, he would remind me to work hard at my craft. I remember that when I came back from Chicago my purpose was to act. I was 18 then. My dad enrolled me on the radio to help me polish my Tagalog. He gave me books to improve my Tagalog.

“My dad was very passionate about acting, a good actor although under-rated. He was my avid fan in the sense that he always watched my films and TV work. He was also my critic who told me honestly how he felt about my work, and I really appreciated that. Hindi niya ako binobola. When he saw something with my acting or directing, he would tell me straight. And I liked that.

“Before he passed away (in September last year), palagi niya ako pinupuri. He would tell me, ‘You’re doing good. Keep it up!’ And also, he always reminded me to study the script and report to the set prepared. That’s the lesson I am passing on to my children.”

Eric Quizon and dad Dolphy (with brother Ronnie and their mom Baby Smith): Knowing right from wrong

Eric Quizon (Dad: the late Dolphy)

“The greatest lesson that my dad instilled in me is knowing what is right from wrong. If you choose the righteous path, you will never be forsaken.”

