Long-time dream coming true

Hadn’t the pandemic happened, Prince Rivero would have been playing as the newest member of the Rain or Shine team in the Philippine Basketball Association (PBA’s) 45th season that was suspended until better/safer times.

“I was scheduled to play last March 13,” said Prince, “but the games were postponed indefinitely the day before. It would have been my first time to be on the PBA stage. But it’s okay since times are uncertain and better to hold the games when everybody is safe, including the players, the league and the sports-loving Filipinos. The safety of everyone should be the utmost priority.”

Playing in the PBA is Prince’s long-time dream which was about to come true, until…

A B.S. Interdisciplinary Studies student in La Salle where he was a member of the Green Archers team, Prince has done stints with the Gilas Army (SEA Games 2015), Mandaluyong El Tigre and Tanduay Rhum Batangas (both for Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League/MPBL), and ALAB Pilipinas for the ASEAN Basketball League (ABL).

Prince stands 6’4”; weighs 220 lbs.; and wears size-XL shirt, size-34 briefs and size-14 playing shoes.

He is the older brother of UP Fighting Maroons’ Ricci Rivero, trained in the game early on by their dad, Paulo “King” Rivero, who is the strength and conditioning coach of Nazareth Juniors of National University (NU), UP Men’s Basketball and the Petrogazz Angels (Philippine Volleyball League/PVL).

With their dad, Paulo ‘King’ Rivero, who manages two UAAP teams and a Philippine Volleyball League (PVL) team

How old were you when you fell in love with basketball?

“I think around 11 when I started my love for the game.”

Wala bang sibling rivalry between you and Ricci?

“Healthy competition is always a good motivation to be better every time.”

What kind of family do you and Ricci come from?

“A family that has values and love of God as its main foundation.”

How do you keep in shape?

“Despite my unbelievable appetite, I try to work out at least twice a day.”

What kind of workout do you do and how often?

“Mostly core, cardio and then weights.”

What kind of diet do you have (what’s for breakfast, lunch, dinner, snacks, food that you crave for, food that you avoid)?

“I love food. But as much as possible, I avoid oily foods. I basically eat beef, chicken and veggies.”

How much water do you take per day?

“I make it a point to take at least three liters a day.”

How much sleep do you get per night?

“Eight to 10 hours is the best.”

Favorite sleepwear?

“I’m comfortable in my underwear and white shirt.”

Last thing that you do before you sleep?

“I pray and thank God for all the blessings our family is getting.”

First thing that you do as soon as you wake up?

“I pray and thank God that I’m alive and ask for guidance for the day and for my family. I ask Jesus to be in our midst the whole day and ask God to keep everyone safe.”

How is your love life?

“Very much available.”

When did you lose your innocence?

“I forgot to mark it on the calendar. Hahahaha!!!”

To a younger woman, older woman or a girl your age?

“Age doesn’t matter.”

How do you cope with stress (music, movies, massage)?

“I spend time with my family and play with my three little brothers.”

Three women that you find sexy?

“Anne Curtis, Gal Gadot and Kathryn Bernardo.”

Using only body language, how would you make a girl know that you admire her?

“A kiss on the forehead might do magic.”

