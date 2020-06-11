Liza Soberano, 'Crash Landing on You' star Son Ye-jin hailed among world's most beautiful women

MANILA, Philippines — South Korean actress Son Ye-jin was hailed as the Most Beautiful Woman in the World this year, according to a global poll.

According to Starmometer website, the "Crash Landing on You" star bested 29 semi-finalists, garnering a total of 4,354,037 votes on social media and in the online poll.

BLACKPINK's Lisa came in second place (3,852,340 votes), followed by TWICE's Tzuyu (1,232,298 votes) and Thai actress Urassaya "Yaya" Sperbund (879,075 votes).

Completing the Top Ten Most Beautiful Women in the World are Song Hye Kyo (818,537 votes), BLACKPINK's Jisoo (865,851 votes), Rosé (856,964 votes), and Jennie (524,044 votes) and Kapamilya actress Liza Soberano (295,151 votes).

Nominations in the poll were open to women aged 20 to 40 years old of any nationality. Apart from beauty, the criteria included charm and the celebrity's popularity index.

