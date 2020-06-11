COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
LIFE AFTER LOCKDOWN
MOVIES
MUSIC
From left: Silvertino; her body in a bag before it was buried in a shallow grave pending request from her family to have her cremated instead.
Silvertino family via Nathaniel Alim Alviso on Facebook
Stars launch fundraiser for COVID-19-positive mom who died waiting for Bicol bus
Jan Milo Severo (Philstar.com) - June 11, 2020 - 4:53pm

MANILA, Philippines — Celebrities called for justice for Michelle Silvertino, the household help who recently died in a Pasay City footbridge after waiting for five days for a bus ride home to Camarines Sur.

Michelle first came to Cubao bus terminal then walked her way to Pasay bus terminal for a possible ride home. 

Michelle tested positive for novel coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) and was scheduled to be swabbed for a confirmatory test last June 6, Pasay Mayor Emi Calixto-Rubiano told GMA in an interview.

The single mom's remains were buried without being seen by her family, including four children with ages from three to 11.

Related: Housemaid dies while waiting for bus ride to Bicol

Celebrities on Twitter called for justice for Michelle. 

"Napakamura at napakaliit ng buhay ng mahihirap ngayon. Nakakatulog pa ba kayo nang maayos? Nakakakain pa ba kayo nang hindi ito iniisip? Pilipinas, hindi pa ba kayo galit?" singer-actress Agot Isidro said.

Director Antoinette Jadaone shared her disappointment. 

"Bawat umaga na lang, may bagong pasabog na ipaglalaban ka bilang Pilipino, ‘no? Nakakapagod na magalit pero huwag mapapagod. #JUSTICEFORMICHELLESILVERTINO," Antoinette said.

Actress Alessandra de Rossi commented on the director's post, saying: "ANO BA TO!"

Actor and spoken word artist Juan Miguel Severo shared the news about Michelle, captioning it with "JUSTICE FOR MICHELLE SILVERTINO."

Antoinette, Juan Miguel and producer Bianca Balbuena will organize a fund raising project for Michelle's family as well as for Overseas Filipino Workers stranded in Ninoy Aquino International Airport Terminal 3 due to inavailability of flights going to provinces.

NOVEL CORONAVIRUS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
‘It’s Showtime’s’ Vhong Navarro praises ‘Eat Bulaga’ for ‘new normal’ measures
By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo | 5 hours ago
“It’s Showtime” host Vhong Navarro praised “Eat Bulaga” for showing adaptability and resilience...
Entertainment
fbfb
The wedding next time... pag wala nang COVID
By Ricky Lo | 18 hours ago
Everything was set. The invitations have been sent to 200 guests ($180 per head).
Entertainment
fbfb
'I will always cherish, love you': Vice Ganda mourns death of housemate, best friend
By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Kapamilya TV host Vice Ganda was unable to join yesterday's online media conference for the return of their noontime show...
Entertainment
fbfb
Exclusive
Dominic Ochoa: ‘I will start, end with ABS-CBN’
By Jan Milo Severo | 2 hours ago
In an exclusive interview with Philstar.com organized by his racing school Tuason Racing, Dominic said he loves his “second...
Entertainment
fbfb
JK Rowling says she is survivor of sexual assault
By Dmitry Zaks | 8 hours ago
"Harry Potter" author JK Rowling revealed on Wednesday she is a survivor of domestic abuse and sexual assault.
Entertainment
fbfb
Latest
5 minutes ago
Liza Soberano, 'Crash Landing on You' star Son Ye-jin hailed among world's most beautiful women
By Jan Milo Severo | 5 minutes ago
South Korean actress Son Ye-jin was hailed as the Most Beautiful Woman in the World this year, according to a global pol...
Entertainment
fbfb
26 minutes ago
Miss World Philippines set for December 2020
By Ratziel San Juan | 26 minutes ago
The much-awaited Miss World Philippines pageant this year is expected to push through by the end of 2020 and has been slated...
Entertainment
fbfb
45 minutes ago
WATCH: Senator Risa Hontiveros sings 'Sangandaan'
By Efigenio Toledo IV | 45 minutes ago
Senator Risa Hontivero sang Noel Cabangon's "Sangangdaan" during an online conference against the anti-terrorism bill.
Entertainment
fbfb
Exclusive
1 hour ago
Miss World Philippines reacts to ex-beauty queen's 'ugly truth' exposé
By Ratziel San Juan | 1 hour ago
"We believe that such immoral and indecent acts are merely isolated cases, and are not encouraged nor perpetrated by the...
Entertainment
fbfb
2 hours ago
Anne Curtis marks decade together with Erwan Heussaff
By Ratziel San Juan | 2 hours ago
"I know we said we would stop celebrating our ‘original’ anniversary when we got married BUT I couldn’t...
Entertainment
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with