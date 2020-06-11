Stars launch fundraiser for COVID-19-positive mom who died waiting for Bicol bus

MANILA, Philippines — Celebrities called for justice for Michelle Silvertino, the household help who recently died in a Pasay City footbridge after waiting for five days for a bus ride home to Camarines Sur.

Michelle first came to Cubao bus terminal then walked her way to Pasay bus terminal for a possible ride home.

Michelle tested positive for novel coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) and was scheduled to be swabbed for a confirmatory test last June 6, Pasay Mayor Emi Calixto-Rubiano told GMA in an interview.

The single mom's remains were buried without being seen by her family, including four children with ages from three to 11.

Celebrities on Twitter called for justice for Michelle.

"Napakamura at napakaliit ng buhay ng mahihirap ngayon. Nakakatulog pa ba kayo nang maayos? Nakakakain pa ba kayo nang hindi ito iniisip? Pilipinas, hindi pa ba kayo galit?" singer-actress Agot Isidro said.

Director Antoinette Jadaone shared her disappointment.

"Bawat umaga na lang, may bagong pasabog na ipaglalaban ka bilang Pilipino, ‘no? Nakakapagod na magalit pero huwag mapapagod. #JUSTICEFORMICHELLESILVERTINO," Antoinette said.

Actress Alessandra de Rossi commented on the director's post, saying: "ANO BA TO!"

Actor and spoken word artist Juan Miguel Severo shared the news about Michelle, captioning it with "JUSTICE FOR MICHELLE SILVERTINO."

Antoinette, Juan Miguel and producer Bianca Balbuena will organize a fund raising project for Michelle's family as well as for Overseas Filipino Workers stranded in Ninoy Aquino International Airport Terminal 3 due to inavailability of flights going to provinces.