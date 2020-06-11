Ateneo engineering grad jumpstarts acting career in Virgin Labfest

“I’m very excited and hopeful given the fact that we’re working in the middle of the pandemic.” That was Quiel Andrew Quiwa describing his present state of mind as a debuting professional actor via Dapithapon, an entry to this year’s Virgin Labfest (VLF), in a social media-mediated one-on-one with The STAR.

“I’m trying my best (and) a lot of actors are trying their best to still work and act,” he added. “We feel that the Virgin Labfest will jumpstart the online theater industry.”

That is true since all plays will be performed in separate locations, like actors’ rooms, and consolidated through the help of technology. “We are acting in our own homes and (we have) our own frames,” Quiel shared. “There is a need to merge theater, film, visual arts, hindi lang kami basta (nasa) static frames, gumagalaw yung frames.” The festival runs until June 28. (For details, check out its Facebook page.)

In the Sig Pecho-directed work, Quiel is Yani, “a brave, energetic lover boy,” he said. “His struggle is, he has fallen in love with his teacher. At the end of the play, the teacher arrives in a house where (he and two other) students sleep over… They will confront each other and discuss issues (that concern them). The story (focuses on) the youth of the ‘90s.”

Dapithapon, the title, comes from the idea that the characters “are (in the last days) of their high school life,” Quiel shared. “I’ve experienced what my character goes through. With Yani, it’s a case of love (not just infatuation). He is the type of person who gives his all and is passionate about everything he does.”

Quiel is passionate about doing theater and acting. One can say that he acknowledges the fact that actors primarily entertain audiences, but they can also engage the latter in relevant issues through the dramatis personae the former play and dramatic narratives they tell. He acted in and directed socio-political materials in college. “I was part of Ateneo ENTABLADO, which (means) entertainment para sa tao, bayan, lansangan at diyos. With its name alone, one can know the context of our group, which is (to present) socio-political, relevant materials.”

This artistic side of Quiel is a beautiful contrast to his science-and-technology-oriented education. He is a graduate of the Philippine Science High School and Ateneo de Manila University with an Electronics Engineering degree.

“Ang lagi kong sinasabi, sa agham natuto akong maging eksakto (In science, I’ve learned how to be precise),” he said. “Pero sa sining, natuto akong maging malaya (But in the arts, I’ve learned how to be free).”

Asked about his creative process, Quiel answered: “(My) starting point is to respect (the work of) the playwright. I read the script and try to build (and figure out) the character he tries to create. But as we rehearse, we (also begin) to create the characters. In every role I play, (I think and see that) there’s a piece of me (in it).”

Given his love for acting, Quiel is one committed thespian.