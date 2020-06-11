COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
LIFE AFTER LOCKDOWN
MOVIES
MUSIC
Quiel Andrew Quiwa, actor of Dapithapon, acted in and directed socio-political materials in college. He was part of Ateneo Entablado.
Ateneo engineering grad jumpstarts acting career in Virgin Labfest
Jerry Donato (The Philippine Star) - June 11, 2020 - 12:00am

“I’m very excited and hopeful given the fact that we’re working in the middle of the pandemic.” That was Quiel Andrew Quiwa describing his present state of mind as a debuting professional actor via Dapithapon, an entry to this year’s Virgin Labfest (VLF), in a social media-mediated one-on-one with The STAR.

“I’m trying my best (and) a lot of actors are trying their best to still work and act,” he added. “We feel that the Virgin Labfest will jumpstart the online theater industry.”

That is true since all plays will be performed in separate locations, like actors’ rooms, and consolidated through the help of technology. “We are acting in our own homes and (we have) our own frames,” Quiel shared. “There is a need to merge theater, film, visual arts, hindi lang kami basta (nasa) static frames, gumagalaw yung frames.” The festival runs until June 28. (For details, check out its Facebook page.)

In the Sig Pecho-directed work, Quiel is Yani, “a brave, energetic lover boy,” he said. “His struggle is, he has fallen in love with his teacher. At the end of the play, the teacher arrives in a house where (he and two other) students sleep over… They will confront each other and discuss issues (that concern them). The story (focuses on) the youth of the ‘90s.”

Dapithapon, the title, comes from the idea that the characters “are (in the last days) of their high school life,” Quiel shared. “I’ve experienced what my character goes through. With Yani, it’s a case of love (not just infatuation). He is the type of person who gives his all and is passionate about everything he does.”

Quiel is passionate about doing theater and acting. One can say that he acknowledges the fact that actors primarily entertain audiences, but they can also engage the latter in relevant issues through the dramatis personae the former play and dramatic narratives they tell. He acted in and directed socio-political materials in college. “I was part of Ateneo ENTABLADO, which (means) entertainment para sa tao, bayan, lansangan at diyos. With its name alone, one can know the context of our group, which is (to present) socio-political, relevant materials.”

This artistic side of Quiel is a beautiful contrast to his science-and-technology-oriented education. He is a graduate of the Philippine Science High School and Ateneo de Manila University with an Electronics Engineering degree.
“Ang lagi kong sinasabi, sa agham natuto akong maging eksakto (In science, I’ve learned how to be precise),” he said. “Pero sa sining, natuto akong maging malaya (But in the arts, I’ve learned how to be free).”

Asked about his creative process, Quiel answered: “(My) starting point is to respect (the work of) the playwright. I read the script and try to build (and figure out) the character he tries to create. But as we rehearse, we (also begin) to create the characters. In every role I play, (I think and see that) there’s a piece of me (in it).”

Given his love for acting, Quiel is one committed thespian.

ATENEO
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
'I will always cherish, love you': Vice Ganda mourns death of housemate, best friend
By Jan Milo Severo | 16 hours ago
Kapamilya TV host Vice Ganda was unable to join yesterday's online media conference for the return of their noontime show...
Entertainment
fbfb
‘It’s Showtime’ new segments to help workers displaced by COVID-19 pandemic
By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo | 13 hours ago
“It’s Showtime” hosts Vhong Navarro and Jhong Hilario cannot wait to be back on air via the new Kapamilya...
Entertainment
fbfb
Philippines' 'oldest living actress' Anita Linda dies at 95
By Jan Milo Severo | 15 hours ago
Veteran actress Anita Linda passed away Wednesday morning. She was 95. 
Entertainment
fbfb
Ping Lacson tells Catriona Gray: Australia's anti-terror law tougher than Philippines'
By Jan Milo Severo | 12 hours ago
Sen. Panfilo "Ping" Lacson reminded Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray that Australia implements a more stringent anti-terrorism...
Entertainment
fbfb
Susan: Safety above all else
By Ricky Lo | 1 day ago
As The STAR reported in a scoop a few issues ago, when the long-running ABS-CBN series returns on Monday, June 15, Susan Roces’...
Entertainment
fbfb
Latest
Exclusive
13 hours ago
WATCH: Sam YG on his love life during lockdown
By Ratziel San Juan | 13 hours ago
“You know luckily I've been able to still see my girlfriend naman kahit nung lockdown so basta during curfew hours and...
Entertainment
fbfb
Exclusive
13 hours ago
Together even when apart: Sam YG shares benefits of checking friends during COVID-19 pandemic
By Ratziel San Juan | 13 hours ago
"Hindi ka lang naghahabol ng text, ng small talk, di ba? Which I think is helping a lot. Because I think people appreciate...
Entertainment
fbfb
1 day ago
Why I am proud of Bianca, Mariel and Drew Boy abunda
By Boy Abunda | 1 day ago
I am indubitably proud of what Bianca Gonzalez, Mariel Rodriguez and Drew Arellano have accomplished in their personal lives...
Entertainment
fbfb
1 day ago
Paolo sees lockdown as a blessing in disguise
By Honey Orio-Escullar | 1 day ago
If there’s one lesson that Paolo Contis has learned from this pandemic, it will be seeing the good in the bad situ...
Entertainment
fbfb
1 day ago
Ilonggo film Azucar wins Best Feature Film in Turkey
By Celso de Guzman Caparas | 1 day ago
Ilonggo film Azucar, written and directed by Kurt Steven Soberano (photo), won Best Feature Film at the 2020 Anatolia International...
Entertainment
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with