Ping Lacson tells Catriona Gray: Australia's anti-terror law tougher than Philippines'

MANILA, Philippines — Sen. Panfilo "Ping" Lacson reminded Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray that Australia implements a more stringent anti-terrorism law than the Philippine version of the bill awaiting President Rodrigo Duterte's approval.

"Ang Australia, very strong democracy kaya medyo ano ako, with all due respect kay Miss Universe Catriona Gray, ’di ba Australian siya? E kumokontra rin siya pero [ang] batas sa Australia mas matindi sa batas natin,” Lacson said in a radio interview.

Lacson added that some provisions of the anti-terrorism bill came from Australia.

“Hinango natin ang ibang portion ng batas sa Australia, pinapatulong namin dito. Ilang beses tayo nakipag-meeting sa kanila. Ilang beses ako nakipag-meeting sa kawani ng US Embassy. Kasi we cannot do it alone because ’yan ang universal standard,” he said.

He also explained that the proposed 14-day detention period for arrested suspected terrorists, extendable by 10 days, has been patterned on existing laws in Australia and Sri Lanka.

“Halimbawa Indonesia, mahaba, 21 days tapos pwede mag-extend. Ang Singapore 720 days, pwede indefinite. Ang Malaysia 59 days, pwede i-extend. Ang in-adopt namin pinakamababang period na sa Australia and Sri Lanka. So tayo ang pinakamabait kung sa period of detention ang pag-uusapan,” he claimed.

Catriona recently made a statement opposing the anti-terrorism bill because it is prone to abuse.

She later said that instead of junking the anti-terror bill, it should be revised.

RELATED: Catriona Gray calls for #ReviseTerrorBill instead of #JunkTerrorBill