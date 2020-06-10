Philippines' 'oldest living actress' Anita Linda dies at 95

MANILA, Philippines – Veteran actress Anita Linda passed away Wednesday morning. She was 95.

The news came from director Adolf Alix Jr., who directed her films "Adela" and "Circa."

This is a very sad day for me. I am trembling as I am gathering my thoughts... She is like my Lola and part of my... Posted by Adolfo Borinaga Alix Jr. on Tuesday, June 9, 2020

In a Facebook message to Philstar.com, Alix said the actress died of breathing difficulty at home.

In the director's Facebook account, Adolf said Anita was like a grandmother to him.

"This is a very sad day for me. I am trembling as I am gathering my thoughts... She is like my Lola and part of my family," he said.

"The great Anita Linda has passed away this morning at 6:15 AM at 95. Prayers for her soul."

He also sent his condolences to the family of the then "oldest active actress in the industry."

"My condolences to her family and her children, Francesca Legaspi and Fred Osburn," Adolf said.

The sad news was confirmed by Anita's daughter Francesca Legaspi in a text message sent to The STAR.

"She passed away this morning at home. (She had) difficulty of breathing,” Francesca said.

Throughout her acting career, Anita won different awards locally and internationally, including Best Actress at the Asia Pacific Film Festival Award in Taiwan for the film "Lola."

Anita, whose real name is Alice Lake, was born on November 23, 1924, a few years younger than the Philippine cinema, which recently celebrated its 100th year. As such, in 2019, the Film Development Council of the Philippines recognized Anita at the “Sandaan: Dunong ng Isang Ina” event commemorating the 100 years of Philippine cinema.