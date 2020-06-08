COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
YOUR GUIDE TO LIFE AFTER LOCKDOWN
MOVIES
MUSIC
Singer-actress Kim Chiu
Kim Chiu via Instagram, screen grab
Kim Chiu's 'Bawal Lumabas' no.1 in charts, merchandise sold out
Jan Milo Severo (Philstar.com) - June 8, 2020 - 9:33am

MANILA, Philippines — Despite having half a million dislikes on YouTube, Kapamilya actress Kim Chiu stays positive as she thanked everyone who supported her Wish Bus performance of her accidental hit "Bawal Lumabas: The Classroom Song."

In her Instagram account, Kim thanked her fans and accepted the honor of having 5.6 million views on YouTube in just two days, making "Bawal Lumabas" become YouTube's number one trending video.

"On behalf of Class 2020, I accept this honor. Maraming salamat sa inyo, classmates, for making this possible," Kim wrote. 

"Thanks also to Wish Bus for always welcoming ALL kinds of artists and genres. Totoo nga na music brings us all together. Nagsama sama tayo kahit BAWAL LUMABAS!!!!! Ay PWEDE NA PALANG LUMABAS!!! stay safe classmates!!!! Sa mga classmates kong may mabuting puso sana dumami pa kayo!!! Lets spread goodvibes and positivity," she added. 

She shared that apart from YouTube, "Bawal Lumabas" was also no. 1 on Pinoy MYX Countdown.

In another post, Kim announced that the official merchandise of the song was sold out in less than two weeks. 

"Classmates!!!!#BawalLumabasMerch OFFICIALLY SOLD OUT this morning!!! Never thought this shirt for a cause will be a success in less than 2 weeks malaki po ang matutulong nito sa mga pamilyang bawal paring lumabas and donation for mass testing!" she wrote. 

RELATED: 'Fake news': Kim Chiu on viral video claiming she danced 'Bawal Lumabas' on EDSA

KIM CHIU
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
‘June Ka Na Naman!’
By Joey de Leon | 1 day ago
June ka na naman ngunit wala nang matukso Na magpakasal sapagkat alam na ninyo — Hiwa-Hiwalay muna and No Beso-Bes...
Entertainment
fbfb
ABS-CBN TVplus is pro- Filipino Kapamilya
By Kane Errol Choa | 1 day ago
It is unfortunate that a few groups have been demonizing ABS-CBN’s TVplus lately, riding on the network’s franchise...
Entertainment
fbfb
Mocha Uson in hot seat for allegedly labeling anti-terrorism bill protesters 'terrorists'
By Jan Milo Severo | 2 days ago
Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (OWWA) Deputy Administrator Mocha Uson is on the hot seat again for allegedly...
Entertainment
fbfb
My Dad told me
By Ricky Lo | 1 day ago
The “lusty” month of May segues into the “marry” month of June (starting last Monday). But did you...
Entertainment
fbfb
Life On Lockdown (LOL!!!) Lunch with my Papang
By Ricky Lo | 15 days ago
If you can’t lick it, embrace it. Until a vaccine is created, we just have to learn how to survive in the time of ...
Entertainment
fbfb
Latest
1 hour ago
Catriona Gray calls for #ReviseTerrorBill instead of #JunkTerrorBill
By Jan Milo Severo | 1 hour ago
Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray believes opposing the anti-terrorism bill doesn't mean one is already pro-terroris...
Entertainment
fbfb
2 hours ago
Pia Wurtzbach, Jeremy Jauncey share secrets to strong relationship amid COVID-19 pandemic
By Jan Milo Severo | 2 hours ago
Miss Universe 2015 Pia Wurtzbach and boyfriend Jeremy Jauncey shared their secrets for a successful long distance relati...
Entertainment
fbfb
11 hours ago
BB Gandanghari is happily single
11 hours ago
“I am single!”
Entertainment
fbfb
11 hours ago
The greatest concert films of all time
By Baby A. Gil | 11 hours ago
The field of live entertainment is experiencing the most difficult time ever in its star-studded history.
Entertainment
fbfb
11 hours ago
91-year-old happy to have her STAR back
By Susan de Guzman | 11 hours ago
The other day, our newspaper delivery guy dropped by to say he would start bringing our copy of Philippine STAR again the...
Entertainment
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with