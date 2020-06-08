Kim Chiu's 'Bawal Lumabas' no.1 in charts, merchandise sold out

MANILA, Philippines — Despite having half a million dislikes on YouTube, Kapamilya actress Kim Chiu stays positive as she thanked everyone who supported her Wish Bus performance of her accidental hit "Bawal Lumabas: The Classroom Song."

In her Instagram account, Kim thanked her fans and accepted the honor of having 5.6 million views on YouTube in just two days, making "Bawal Lumabas" become YouTube's number one trending video.

"On behalf of Class 2020, I accept this honor. Maraming salamat sa inyo, classmates, for making this possible," Kim wrote.

"Thanks also to Wish Bus for always welcoming ALL kinds of artists and genres. Totoo nga na music brings us all together. Nagsama sama tayo kahit BAWAL LUMABAS!!!!! Ay PWEDE NA PALANG LUMABAS!!! stay safe classmates!!!! Sa mga classmates kong may mabuting puso sana dumami pa kayo!!! Lets spread goodvibes and positivity," she added.

She shared that apart from YouTube, "Bawal Lumabas" was also no. 1 on Pinoy MYX Countdown.

In another post, Kim announced that the official merchandise of the song was sold out in less than two weeks.

"Classmates!!!!#BawalLumabasMerch OFFICIALLY SOLD OUT this morning!!! Never thought this shirt for a cause will be a success in less than 2 weeks malaki po ang matutulong nito sa mga pamilyang bawal paring lumabas and donation for mass testing!" she wrote.

