Pia Wurtzbach and Jeremy Jauncey
Nigel Barker, The Philippine Tatler via Pia Wurtzbach's Instagram
Pia Wurtzbach, Jeremy Jauncey share secrets to strong relationship amid COVID-19 pandemic
Jan Milo Severo (Philstar.com) - June 8, 2020 - 9:05am

MANILA, Philippines — Miss Universe 2015 Pia Wurtzbach and boyfriend Jeremy Jauncey shared their secrets for a successful long distance relationship. 

In an online interview with Tatler Philippines editor Anton San Diego, the couple said constant communication is key. 

"I think constant communication is so important. We talk to each other every day. Walang mintis. Every day we talk to each other. Sometimes we talk twice a day and we’ll talk for hours if he didn’t have to go to a meeting or go to work, which he still does up to now, every day. That’s just how we bond. We talk about everything," Pia said.

"I think that’s so important especially for couples that are long distance relationship now. And talk to each other every day, check up on each other and talk about the real things, too. Don’t just pretend that 'Oh no, I'm okay baby, nothing is wrong. I'm fine.' I mean we're in the middle of a pandemic and so many things are going on in the world right now, so it’s really important to be honest and to check on each other," she added. 

Jeremy added that apart from constant communication, they also make sure to have special online dates every weekend. 

"Yes, we do speak every day, but we also make sure weekends are special date nights and we take the effort to cook and have a meal together, and sit down and talk to each other about the good things and the bad things," Jeremy said. 

Pia also said that she learned a lot of things from Jeremy although they are not physically together. 

"For couples out there in a long distance relationship, like maybe you can teach each other something. You don’t have to be physically with each other to learn from each other. Jeremy and I talk to each other every day and I learn so much from him. He teaches me so many things that I don’t know much about. So I think that’s most important even if you are not physically together, you are still communicating and learning."

RELATED: Pia Wurtzbach admits relationship with Jeremy Jauncey

 

 

