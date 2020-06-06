Life On Lockdown (LOL!!!) seniors edition

(Last of three parts)

The celebrated singer is right. COVID-19 is a great equalizer. It has put most of the world’s population behind closed doors, regardless of social or economic whether young or old.

Funfare has interviewed seven below-60 celebrities about Life On Lockdown (LOL!!!). This time, listen to those above-60, including Batangas Rep. Vilma Santos, Regal Matriarch Mother Lily Monteverde and Mike Enriquez (featured last Wednesday, June 3; check philstar.com) and Boots Anson Roa-Rodrigo and her husband, lawyer King Rodrigo (yesterday, also check philstar.com).

The series’ seniors edition is capped by interviews with Senate Pres. Tito Sotto, Carmen Soriano and Tirso Cruz III. Same questions: 1). How is your day like?, 2). What vitamins/supplements are you taking?, 3). What’s your physical regimen?, and 4). Anything that you have put on hold?

Senate Pres. Tito Sotto: A homebody

1. “I am used to being home when I’m not in the Senate or playing golf during weekends. Fortunately, the stay-home order came when Congress was on Easter break. What completes my day is a visit to a chapel near our home and watching TV.”

2. “A combination of vitamins C and D drink.”

3. “For workout, I use the treadmill every day.”

4. “I had to postpone/cancel my trip to Switzerland to preside over an Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) meeting.”

Carmen in pre-lockdown ever-prim-and-proper look: Ample time to do house cleaning

Carmen Soriano: It’s a wake-up call

1. “I take it as some sort of freedom. It gives me time to do house work, sleep as much as I want to and attend to other obligations at my own pace.”

2. “I do mild exercises, eat the right food as I have been doing and take vitamins. I do mild exercises and do the required personal and sanitizing of surroundings.”

3. “COVID-19 has changed my outlook and priorities. My faith has been strengthened. I can’t for the life of me understand the gravity of this calamity. It’s not only in some specific places but all over the world. I’ve heard friends say that it’s a wake-up call and I believe it is. I also pray for the healing of our land and other countries, that the Lord guides our leaders and the leaders of strong countries and, yes, those responsible for the damage done to people should be held accountable. Feeling ko parang binigyan tayo ng forced retreat to reflect on our lives. Those who are good to be appreciated and those who are evil need to change their ways.”

4. “No projects put on hold.”

Tirso: This is how I look after my wife Lynn gave me a haircut. I must say that she did a good job.

Tirso Cruz III: Zoom fun with friends

1. “My day starts with me preparing a concoction of vegetable juice that I and my wife Lynn usually take in the morning before breakfast. Then, I join Lynn in our terrace to get some sun for 20 minutes, followed by watching a lot of Netflix feature movies.

“Lately, I’ve been walking around our street with our dogs. In the afternoon, we have our Zumba dance exercise which was started by Lynn. We’ve been doing it for almost two months now with our daughter Djanin, joined on Zoom by direk Laurice (Guillen) and her daughter Inna, and Bobot (Edgar Mortiz’s) daughters Calin and Camille. It’s our son Bodie who is directing it. It’s a lot of fun. We are gaining a lot of followers.

“Then, it’s back to the boob tube for me until it’s time to sleep. But the most fun part is bonding with the family. We never had so much wonderful time together. As a senior citizen, I’ve been obedient in following the do’s and don’t’s.”

2. “I’m taking 1,000 mg. vitamin C, turmeric capsules, multi-vitamin and immuno max.”

3. “Right now, my workout is doing the Zumba for one hour every day and, as I said, brisk walking around our street for about 20 minutes.”

4. “Of course, work has been put on hold. Also, my US concert tour with Bobot and Boyet (Christopher de Leon) which we plan to do as soon as the smoke clears. In the meantime, I am domesticated, hahaha!”

