Britney does it again

Give or take a few days, it is now exactly 20 years since she shocked and mesmerized fandom with the declaration, “I’m not that innocent” from her single Oops! I Did It Again. So what does the now 38-year-old Britney Spears does to commemorate the event? She drops a new single, Mood Rings from her Glory album of four years ago and once again it is a hit.

Then as though she wants to remind everyone that the once teenaged sex goddess is as sizzling hot as ever, Britney releases a new cover pic that makes all eyes pop. The photo has the nearly nude Britney lying down on the floor wearing only the briefest of leotards adorned with strings of rhinestones. She is at her most beautiful.

What happened to Glory is thanks to loyal Britney fans who initiated a social media campaign called Justiceforglory, that was aimed at bringing attention again to the album. Although considered a big hit, it was, in truth, the lowest seller of all Britney albums. This is easy to explain given the fact that previous Britney releases were monster sellers. She is credited with having sold over a hundred million records.

Three singles have been released from Glory over the past four years. These are Private Show, Clumsy and Do You Wanna Come Over. It also includes Make Me featuring G-Eazy, Man On the Moon, Just Luv Me, Just Like Me, Love Me Down, Hard to Forget Ya and What You Need.

Expect more downloads and streams to happen with this rebirth of the album, thanks to Mood Rings, which is available worldwide for the first time. The bluesy electropop ballad was not part of the original Glory line-up. It was instead a bonus track in the Japanese edition of the album. It is, however, a good one with Britney’s breathy autotuned trademark vocals at its sexiest. The song should help boost Britney’s career now that it has sent Glory to the top of the iTunes Pop Album Chart.

Britney was a 16-year-old ex-Disney Mouseketeer from a poor family in Louisiana, who was signed by Jive Records to a recording contract in 1997. The Jive label was at the time leading the hit charts. It was a time when pop music really meant pop with wholesome ballads and perky dance tunes.

Britney, with her blonde all-American girl good looks, was supposed to put a feminine touch to the Jive roster of artists that was dominated by the boy bands Backstreet Boys and N’Sync. A bit of an aside here, Britney was then dating the lead boy of N’Sync, another ex-Mouseketeer named Justin Timberlake. What the Jive people did not know was that the girl they signed was no teenaged Barbie but a budding Marilyn Monroe.

Britney’s debut single titled (Hit Me) Baby One More Time was released a year later. Produced by the Swedish trio of Max Martin, Dennis Pop and Rami Yacoub, it was an instant worldwide success that has since then sold over 10 million copies. The album of the same title was panned by critics as silly and immature but went on to become Britney’s biggest seller of all time with 25 million copies sold.

The edgy, full of attitude Oops! I Did It Again came along in 2000. Also produced in Sweden, the song cemented Britney’s status as one of the biggest-selling singers of all time. For the video, she came out in a tight red latex jumpsuit with an astronaut as her love interest. Then the album of the same title went on to sell over 20 million copies. She was indeed the Princess of Pop, a massive sensation.

Well, so were her succeeding moves or maybe it should be said, gimmicks. She sang I’m a Slave for You with a python. She performed as a leather-clad dominatrix. She kissed Madonna at the MTV VMA where she later did Oops! I Did It Again in a bra and seemingly nude bell bottoms and many others.

Britney was later beset with mental and domestic problems. Thankfully, she now seems over those. Mood Rings has opened the door to a career revival and let us all hope that everything about her goes well from now on.