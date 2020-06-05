COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
Jaida Essence Hall in the "Choices 2020" episode of RuPaul's Drag Race Season 12
RuPaul's Drag Race via Netflix, screen grab
‘Look over there!’ Drag Race champ Jaida Essence Hall calls attention to #JunkTerrorBill
Ratziel San Juan (Philstar.com) - June 5, 2020 - 3:04pm

MANILA, Philippines — American drag queen Jaida Essence Hall, the most recent winner of “RuPaul's Drag Race,” gagged her Filipino fans earlier by posting a seemingly insensitive Twitter thread that supposedly contained all her looks that she didn't get to showcase on Season 12.

“Was sure if I should share this with all of what’s going on but here’s a thread of all my looks that almost made it on season 12,” Jaida, who was crowned exactly two weeks ago, posted on Friday morning locally.

However, the thread upon closer inspection "RuVeals" that America's reigning drag superstar was actually sharing resources for fans to involve themselves in the international "Black Lives Matter" and local "Junk Terror Bill" campaigns.

Related: ‘Anti-terror’ bill defines terrorism vaguely but has clear and specific dangers

The tweets contained links to separate Cardd pages on the anti-terrorism bill in the Philippines and the Black Lives Matter movement in the United States, providing contextual information, petitions to sign and other ways that stakeholders and their supporters can fight for change.

Jaida had pulled a “Look over there!” moment and proved once again that she’s not afraid to use her platform to speak out.

It can be recalled that the “Drag Race” champion helped solidify her victory by winning her season’s political debate challenge, where she parodied politicians’ confusion and red herring tactics to make a comically real statement.


Jaida also previously retweeted fellow "Drag Race" champion (Season 10) and predecessor, Aquaria, who posted the same "Junk Terror Bill Now!" Cardd page with the hashtags "#JunkTerrorBill" and "#JunkTerrorBillNow."

Today’s example of both international and intersectional solidarity is just proof that drag is rooted in subverting both expectations and oppression.

