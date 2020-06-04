Kyline Alcantara’s online concert set tomorrow

MANILA, Philippines – It has been trending on Twitter for weeks now: Kyline Alcantara is doing an online concert tomorrow, June 5, at 4 p.m. onwards through Legion Music Festival’s YouTube channel.

According to a video posted on Kyline’s Instagram story, the virtual concert titled “Legion on Board” is for the benefit of Loveplus Charity Foundation — a charity that helps those who are financially affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.



Benik Angeles, one of the concert’s organizers, said that this is not the first time they've set up an online concert. Some of the artists of Legion Music Festival did online shows inside their homes the past few months.

Now they are willing to take it to the next level and in a more professional manner by having a proper venue and streaming equipment.