Pia Wurtzbach and Jeremy Jauncey at the cover of the latest Philippine Tatler issue
Nigel Barker via Philippine Talter, screenshots from Pia Wurtzbach's Instagram
Pia Wurtzbach admits relationship with Jeremy Jauncey
Jan Milo Severo (Philstar.com) - June 1, 2020 - 4:02pm

MANILA, Philippines — Miss Universe 2015 Pia Wurtzbach and businessman Jeremy Jauncey confirmed that they are dating. 

In an exclusive interview with Tatler Philippines, the couple admitted that they have been exclusively dating for months. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

The two are also on the cover of the magazine for this June issue. 

Pia admitted that she felt the spark when she first met Jeremy, Chief Executive Officer of Beautiful Destinations, a multi-platform travel content brand acknowledged by GQ magazine.

"There was definitely an immediate spark. We couldn't stop talking. I found him to be such a warm person and I like that he was always smiling," Pia said.

Pia and Jeremy also said that it took a while for them to date exclusively because Pia had just come out of a relationship so Jeremy gave her time. 

"She sets the parameters and I happily accepted. It was a chance to show that I was serious about her and that I want to be a gentleman about it, which was very important to me," shared the 34-year-old professional traveler who was born in Venezuela and raised in Scotland.

"We wanted to make sure we set a good foundation for our relationship before we came out in the open. I've made a mistake of sharing too much too soon before, and I wanted to make sure I did it right this time," Pia added. 

Pia's last relationship was with racer Marlon Stockinger. They had a three-year relationship from 2016 to 2019.

Philstar
