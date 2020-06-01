Pia Wurtzbach admits relationship with Jeremy Jauncey

MANILA, Philippines — Miss Universe 2015 Pia Wurtzbach and businessman Jeremy Jauncey confirmed that they are dating.
In an exclusive interview with Tatler Philippines, the couple admitted that they have been exclusively dating for months.
So excited to share this with you ? Thank you so much @antonsd @tatlerphilippines for putting us on the cover. ? and of course @nigelbarker for capturing our moments together. ????? Hi, @jeremyjauncey ???? ------- We are excited to unveil this month’s cover that features the handsome couple and the hottest pair in the universe, @beautifuldestinations CEO @jeremyjauncey and @missuniverse 2015 @piawurtzbach! They are photographed by internationally-acclaimed photographer Nigel Barker against the captivating backdrop of the Equinox Hotel and Hudson Yards Mall in New York City. In our cover feature entitled The Perfect Pair, they reveal their relationship and talk about the challenges they face given full schedules and jet-setting lifestyles. ????????? In celebration of our Women's Issue, we feature eight dynamic and strong women and ask them about the current challenges they face, who inspire them and how they balance work and family in the article, In Conversation. ????????? We speak to beautiful actress @missizacalzado, a COVID-19 survivor, on how she was able to fight the virus and survive. Then we take a dive into the issue of single women in Going Solo and into a deeper dive with The Women and the Sea about female free divers who push the limits of human ability. ????????? We join industry experts in wondering about the challenges that we will be facing, being that there is still no cure or vaccine in sight for COVID-19. Our “new normal” will affect our behaviour (not to mention our mental state); but given the optimism inherent in the Filipino, everyone will see that silver lining. ????????? Check out the home of tomorrow by @calmacarlo. As lifestyle priorities shift because of this pandemic, Calma pours a lot of thought on the shape of things to come, citing several elements that will already become necessities in tomorrow’s home, and sharing the look of this future structure, which he was starting to build before we were hit by the virus. ????????? Get your FREE copy now! Simply make yourself a log-in on Magzter and get your hands on our e-magazine for free.
The two are also on the cover of the magazine for this June issue.
Pia admitted that she felt the spark when she first met Jeremy, Chief Executive Officer of Beautiful Destinations, a multi-platform travel content brand acknowledged by GQ magazine.
"There was definitely an immediate spark. We couldn't stop talking. I found him to be such a warm person and I like that he was always smiling," Pia said.
Pia and Jeremy also said that it took a while for them to date exclusively because Pia had just come out of a relationship so Jeremy gave her time.
"She sets the parameters and I happily accepted. It was a chance to show that I was serious about her and that I want to be a gentleman about it, which was very important to me," shared the 34-year-old professional traveler who was born in Venezuela and raised in Scotland.
"We wanted to make sure we set a good foundation for our relationship before we came out in the open. I've made a mistake of sharing too much too soon before, and I wanted to make sure I did it right this time," Pia added.
Pia's last relationship was with racer Marlon Stockinger. They had a three-year relationship from 2016 to 2019.
- Latest
- Trending