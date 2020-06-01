Rolling Stones’ lament for the happy, vibrant world it once knew

Almost every artist known to man has been inspired by the COVID-19 pandemic to come up with music that instills hope during these difficult times. That is all very nice and I do say that those songs are proving to be most encouraging for many of us.

The Rolling Stones though sees things differently. The greatest rock ‘n roll band in the world is not out to allay our fears with its new song. The Rolling Stones members are, so to speak, calling a spade a spade. We put things differently but we know that what they are saying in Living In a Ghost Town is the truth. This is how the world is living today and maybe will for a long, long time. And they do not like it at all.

“…you can look for me/ but I can’t be found/ you can search for me/ I had to go underground… feel like a ghost living in a ghost town.” That is so like The Rolling Stones, one of the most hard-living rockers ever born. This song is a lament for the happy, vibrant, very much alive world they once knew.

“Life was so beautiful/ then we all got locked down/ feel like a ghost/ living in a ghost town/ once this place was humming/ and the air was full of drumming/ the sound of cymbals crashing/ glasses were all smashing/ trumpets were all screaming/ saxophones were blaring/ nobody was caring if it is day or night.

“I’m a ghost living in a ghost town/ I’m going nowhere/ shut up all alone/ so much time to lose/ just staring at my phone….preachers are all preaching/ charities beseeching/ politicians dealing/ thieves are happy stealing….”

Oh, oh! These guys dared to tell it like it is. But then, this is no surprise. The Stones, after all, laid down the rules for counter culture existence with I Can’t Get No Satisfaction almost 50 years ago. Songwriters Mick Jagger and Keith Richards, the glitter twins of rock may now both be 77 years old but they have not lost one bit of their rock chops. Living In a Ghost Town is flowing with that. By the way, drummer Charlie Watts is 79 while guitarist Ronnie Wood is 73.

The news has it that Mick and Keith were working on their next album of originals in between their gigs for the blockbuster No Filter Tour, when the pandemic came about. Then after a few days of being in isolation, they thought of how like their present existence is with their new song titled Living In a Ghost Town. So with a few tweaks in the lyrics, the single was made available for downloads and streaming and became their Corona time release.

Living In a Ghost Town is a typically great song by the Rolling Stones. It is actually a remarkable recording. It has Mick roaring with his hypnotic, 21-year-old sounding vocals and putting his famous lips to excellent use on the harmonica. Keith has his fingers flying through the most exciting guitar riffs ever. Then there are Ronnie and Charlie both playing at their best. They do put much younger rock groups to shame. In fact, they now have everybody thinking, how on earth can they sound like this after all the hard-living they were supposed to have done in their young days.

The Rolling Stones has sold over 240 million records. Not once did it stop making hits during the past 58 years that the band has been around. Think I Can’t Get No Satisfaction, Get Off My Cloud, 19th Nervous Breakdown, Paint It Black, Ruby Tuesday, Jumping Jack Flash, Honky Tonk Woman, Brown Sugar, Emotional Rescue, Harlem Shuffle and many more. It is a sure thing that it will be adding more to those millions with Living In a Ghost Town.

That is not all the band members are going to do. After staring this virus in the face, look at what you are doing to us, the Rolling Stones will surely survive it. So watch out, the tour No Filter is resuming soon. And as they near their 60th year, there will be a new album to celebrate with.