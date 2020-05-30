YOUR GUIDE TO LIFE AFTER LOCKDOWN
MOVIES
MUSIC
On lockdown, Jane de Leon, the millennial Darna, continues to train even while busy preparing/ packing relief goods. Inset: Darna leading man Paulo Avelino. No word yet who is playing Ding, holder of the ‘magic stone
Darna ‘grounded’ temporarily
FUNFARE - Ricky Lo (The Philippine Star) - May 30, 2020 - 12:00am

“Ding, ang bato!”

It might take several months before Jane de Leon, the millennial Darna, will order her little brother to produce the magic stone posthaste so she can fly to pursue her self-imposed mission to serve humanity. You see, the shoot for the nth remake of the Mars Ravelo-created Pinoy super-heroine has been temporarily put on hold due to the COVID-19 pandemic, thus “grounding” Darna.

Played by almost a dozen actresses between the first, Rosa del Rosario, and the last, Marian Rivera, the classic flying woman is celebrating her 70th anniversary this year since she took off from the komiks pages and landed on the silver screen. Since Jane was announced as the “winner” of the long-drawn search for the new Darna, there has been a noisy debate which actress is the “best and prettiest” Darna. You are welcome to place your bet. (Playing Jane's leading man is Paulo Avelino. No word yet who is playing Ding.)

Anyway, the reboot (produced by Star Cinema) has actually been shooting at a set in San Juan City, directed by Jerrold Tarog who took over from Erik Matti. Jane has trained (in martial arts, etc.) after she was tapped as replacement for Liza Soberano who backed out due to an injury she sustained during the shoot for the Kapamilya series Bagani and had to undergo treatment in the US

.

According to a Funfare source, one-fourth (25 percent) of the shoot is done and the remaining 75 percent to be shot “when the situation returns to normal.” Showing of the movie will probably be moved to next year when, hopefully, a COVID-19 vaccine shall have been created and people won’t be paranoid about going back to movie houses.

Asked about the situation, direk Jerrold told Funfare, “No official word from the producers yet but planning and discussions are ongoing.” (Funfare texted Star Cinema head Olive Lamasan for comment but, as usual, she “cannot be reached.” In the vernacular, hindi na siya ma-reached/maabot.” Maybe she’s also, uhm, “grounded.”)

Meanwhile, Jane continues to train even as she’s busy packing and distributing relief goods.

Ricky Reyes in ‘new normal’ outfit with some of his employees at his GRR (Gandang Ricky Reyes) salons.

GRR salon guidelines/protocol

Here’s good news for the great “uncut” who have been at a loss on what to do with their bothersome locks. Hopefully, by June 15, barbershops might be given the go-signal to reopen along with other establishments (restaurants, etc.). A few days ago, guidelines were drawn by Trade Sec. Ramon Lopez and Carlito Galvez Jr. (chief implementer of the National Task Force Against COVID-19) after meeting with stakeholders including Ricky Reyes of Gandang Ricky Reyes (GRR) who runs more than 15 outlets mostly at SM Malls. Sec. Lopez and Galvez are set to recommend the guidelines to the Inter-Agency Task Force (IATF).

National Task Force (NTF) against COVID-19 chief implementer Carlito Galvez Jr. (center), Trade Sec. Ramon Lopez and Ricky.

Here are the guidelines for the operation of salons in the new normal:

1. Floor mat or footbath with disinfectant will be placed at the entrance door.

2. Regular sanitation of footbath to be undertaken using effective chlorine solution formula.

3. Thermal screening of clients at the entrance.

4. Provide alcohol to clients upon entry.

5. Posters should be posted at the entrance door for safe customer supervision:

a. Observe social distancing; one customer at a time.

b. Companions may be discouraged or may not allowed.

c. No mask-no entry policy will be enforced.

d. Minimize /avoid close verbal contact between client and salon personnel. Less talk, less chance of contamination.

GRR (Gandang Ricky Reyes) salons, one of whom demonstrates how to cut hair.

Workplace (Salon) Protocol

1. Regular sanitation procedure to be done twice a day by spraying counter tops, chairs, lounge waiting area, etc. with disinfectant.

2. All equipment such as brushes, scissors, combs, and all cutting tools should be placed into a sterilizer where the clients can see.

3. Distancing of chairs to at least 1 meter apart on both sides.

Customer Care

1. Clients to be properly guided to their seats to ensure social distancing.

2. Dry shampooing should be implemented to shorten time at the shampoo chairs.

3. Quick hair rinsing on the shampoo chair protected by a plastic shield.

(E-mail reactions at rickylophilstar@gmail.com. For more updates, photos and videos, visit www.philstar.com/funfare or follow me on Instagram @therealrickylo.)

DARNA JANE
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Geneva: America a humbling experience
By Ricky Lo | 2 days ago
Barely recovered from jetlag as soon as she arrived from the States last February, Geneva Cruz reported to the set of Coming...
Entertainment
fbfb
'No Scrubs' for cleaning, 'Complicated' for hair cutting: Spotify lists popular 'quarantunes'
By Ratziel San Juan | 8 hours ago
Here’s a closer look at how our music taste betrays how we feel amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Entertainment
fbfb
WATCH: Matteo Guidicelli gives advice to Alden Richards, Army reservist aspirants
By Jan Milo Severo | 12 hours ago
Kapamilya actor Matteo Guidicelli is happy to hear the news that his friend, Kapuso actor Alden Richards, is planning...
Entertainment
fbfb
Life On Lockdown (LOL!!!) Lunch with my Papang
By Ricky Lo | 6 days ago
If you can’t lick it, embrace it. Until a vaccine is created, we just have to learn how to survive in the time of ...
Entertainment
fbfb
What Angel Locsin's benefit 'ukay ukay' has in store: Her car, Liza Soberano's Versace shoes and more
By Ratziel San Juan | 1 day ago
Here are just some of the stars and their “segunda mano” treasures put out for bidding.
Entertainment
fbfb
Latest
1 hour ago
Vic Damone show in Manila
By From the collection of DANNY DOLOR | 1 hour ago
Popular American singer-actor Vic Damone held a limited show in Manila on Dec. 24, 1960, Christmas Eve, at the Rizal Memorial...
Entertainment
fbfb
1 hour ago
Puto Latik Festival turns ‘10’ with online content and Ronnie Alonte
By Jerry Donato | 1 hour ago
Doing things online is the norm these days, given the threat posed by the coronavirus pandemic. Proof to this was the recent...
Entertainment
fbfb
1 hour ago
Ben&Ben: Staying home and still making music together
By Nathalie Tomada | 1 hour ago
The concert scene has been put on hold but the beat goes on even on lockdown.
Entertainment
fbfb
5 hours ago
What's the real score between Karina Bautista and Aljon Mendoza?
By Ratziel San Juan | 5 hours ago
Could these former housemates be soulmates?
Entertainment
fbfb
5 hours ago
WATCH: Julia Barretto shares how she shot a movie all by herself during lockdown
By Jan Milo Severo | 5 hours ago
Tim was also "amazed" at how the actress was able to shoot a film — all by herself.
Entertainment
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with