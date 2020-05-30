Darna ‘grounded’ temporarily

“Ding, ang bato!”

It might take several months before Jane de Leon, the millennial Darna, will order her little brother to produce the magic stone posthaste so she can fly to pursue her self-imposed mission to serve humanity. You see, the shoot for the nth remake of the Mars Ravelo-created Pinoy super-heroine has been temporarily put on hold due to the COVID-19 pandemic, thus “grounding” Darna.

Played by almost a dozen actresses between the first, Rosa del Rosario, and the last, Marian Rivera, the classic flying woman is celebrating her 70th anniversary this year since she took off from the komiks pages and landed on the silver screen. Since Jane was announced as the “winner” of the long-drawn search for the new Darna, there has been a noisy debate which actress is the “best and prettiest” Darna. You are welcome to place your bet. (Playing Jane's leading man is Paulo Avelino. No word yet who is playing Ding.)

Anyway, the reboot (produced by Star Cinema) has actually been shooting at a set in San Juan City, directed by Jerrold Tarog who took over from Erik Matti. Jane has trained (in martial arts, etc.) after she was tapped as replacement for Liza Soberano who backed out due to an injury she sustained during the shoot for the Kapamilya series Bagani and had to undergo treatment in the US

.

According to a Funfare source, one-fourth (25 percent) of the shoot is done and the remaining 75 percent to be shot “when the situation returns to normal.” Showing of the movie will probably be moved to next year when, hopefully, a COVID-19 vaccine shall have been created and people won’t be paranoid about going back to movie houses.

Asked about the situation, direk Jerrold told Funfare, “No official word from the producers yet but planning and discussions are ongoing.” (Funfare texted Star Cinema head Olive Lamasan for comment but, as usual, she “cannot be reached.” In the vernacular, hindi na siya ma-reached/maabot.” Maybe she’s also, uhm, “grounded.”)

Meanwhile, Jane continues to train even as she’s busy packing and distributing relief goods.

Ricky Reyes in ‘new normal’ outfit with some of his employees at his GRR (Gandang Ricky Reyes) salons.

GRR salon guidelines/protocol

Here’s good news for the great “uncut” who have been at a loss on what to do with their bothersome locks. Hopefully, by June 15, barbershops might be given the go-signal to reopen along with other establishments (restaurants, etc.). A few days ago, guidelines were drawn by Trade Sec. Ramon Lopez and Carlito Galvez Jr. (chief implementer of the National Task Force Against COVID-19) after meeting with stakeholders including Ricky Reyes of Gandang Ricky Reyes (GRR) who runs more than 15 outlets mostly at SM Malls. Sec. Lopez and Galvez are set to recommend the guidelines to the Inter-Agency Task Force (IATF).

National Task Force (NTF) against COVID-19 chief implementer Carlito Galvez Jr. (center), Trade Sec. Ramon Lopez and Ricky.

Here are the guidelines for the operation of salons in the new normal:

1. Floor mat or footbath with disinfectant will be placed at the entrance door.

2. Regular sanitation of footbath to be undertaken using effective chlorine solution formula.

3. Thermal screening of clients at the entrance.

4. Provide alcohol to clients upon entry.

5. Posters should be posted at the entrance door for safe customer supervision:

a. Observe social distancing; one customer at a time.

b. Companions may be discouraged or may not allowed.

c. No mask-no entry policy will be enforced.

d. Minimize /avoid close verbal contact between client and salon personnel. Less talk, less chance of contamination.

GRR (Gandang Ricky Reyes) salons, one of whom demonstrates how to cut hair.

Workplace (Salon) Protocol

1. Regular sanitation procedure to be done twice a day by spraying counter tops, chairs, lounge waiting area, etc. with disinfectant.

2. All equipment such as brushes, scissors, combs, and all cutting tools should be placed into a sterilizer where the clients can see.

3. Distancing of chairs to at least 1 meter apart on both sides.

Customer Care

1. Clients to be properly guided to their seats to ensure social distancing.

2. Dry shampooing should be implemented to shorten time at the shampoo chairs.

3. Quick hair rinsing on the shampoo chair protected by a plastic shield.

