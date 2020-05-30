YOUR GUIDE TO LIFE AFTER LOCKDOWN
MOVIES
MUSIC
Food is culture: An online cooking tutorial hosted by Chef RV Manabat
Puto Latik Festival turns ‘10’ with online content and Ronnie Alonte
Jerry Donato (The Philippine Star) - May 30, 2020 - 12:00am

Doing things online is the norm these days, given the threat posed by the coronavirus pandemic. Proof to this was the recent and first online celebration of the decade-old Puto Latik Festival of Binan, Laguna.

The city officials, led by Mayor Arman Dimaguila, Vice Mayor Gel Alonte and Rep. Len Alonte, with City Tourism and Cultural Affairs officer BJ Borja, curated a special collection of content uploaded and livestreamed on Facebook to push through the celebration. The video content was dug from the archives. The street dancing competition and 2018-2019 Mr. and Ms. Binan were examples of “stock unreleased” videos which had their online premiere.

Ronnie Alonte recalls his first guest appearance at the festival in a local radio program interview

Sans its usual pomp and pageantry, the festival brought happiness to Binanense and provided them entertainment.

“This year marked the 10th anniversary of Puto Latik Festival,” said BJ.

“With the pandemic, the usual staging of the festival, which gathered people, was not possible. I had to think of another means to give the festival a fitting celebration that it deserves, (na) maging masaya tayo while we’re staying at home.”

Ronnie Alonte’s guesting on the local radio program Gandang Gabi Binan was another highlight of the event. The other-half of LoiNie (his team-up with Loisa Andalio) recalled his first appearance at the (2016) Puto Latik Festival with other members of Hashtag, the then newly-launched, six-month-old all-male dance group of It’s Showtime. “It felt good to see (and experience) the support of your town mates,” he shared. After that, his TV and movie career took off. That’s why he never had second thoughts in gracing again this year’s festival to cheer up fellow Binanense, particularly in these trying times. Ronnie also expressed intention to guest in Experience Biñan Vlog (Likhaan Biñan Collective YouTube Page), said BJ.

The city officials attend the online Thanksgiving Mass

Like the Puto Latik’s on-ground activities, the online undertakings promoted the importance of arts, culture and heritage. While staying at home, people of Binan watched content such as City of Life Dance 2.0 Online Flash Mob; The Heritage of Maglalatik Dance; Online Konsiyerto; Experience Biñan Vlog Ep. 2.2 Premiere; Puto Biñan 2.0 with Chef RV; Biñan Online Cinema: The Sining Sine Biñan 2018 Finalists; Online Teatro: Reading of Chris Martinez’s Balang Araw; Puto Latik Online Gallery; Tanaw: Perspektibo mula sa Loob; Usapang Kultura: Fifth Biñan Cultural Summit, Pistang Intsik: Discovering its Origin and Understanding its Significance in Biñan’s History; and Biñan Flair Challenge Online, Puto Latik Rice Wine. The online Thanksgiving Mass, held at the San Isidro Labrador Church, emphasized the festival’s religious aspect.

“You know, we, Filipinos are known for our resilience,” concluded BJ, “hindi naman (ibig sabihin) na nasa comfort tayo ng mga bahay natin is we just wallow in sadness or we remain unproductive. We can use art as a healing tool, magagamit natin ito sa pagbangon natin for the ‘new normal.’”

JERRY DONATO
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Geneva: America a humbling experience
By Ricky Lo | 2 days ago
Barely recovered from jetlag as soon as she arrived from the States last February, Geneva Cruz reported to the set of Coming...
Entertainment
fbfb
'No Scrubs' for cleaning, 'Complicated' for hair cutting: Spotify lists popular 'quarantunes'
By Ratziel San Juan | 8 hours ago
Here’s a closer look at how our music taste betrays how we feel amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Entertainment
fbfb
WATCH: Matteo Guidicelli gives advice to Alden Richards, Army reservist aspirants
By Jan Milo Severo | 12 hours ago
Kapamilya actor Matteo Guidicelli is happy to hear the news that his friend, Kapuso actor Alden Richards, is planning...
Entertainment
fbfb
Life On Lockdown (LOL!!!) Lunch with my Papang
By Ricky Lo | 6 days ago
If you can’t lick it, embrace it. Until a vaccine is created, we just have to learn how to survive in the time of ...
Entertainment
fbfb
What Angel Locsin's benefit 'ukay ukay' has in store: Her car, Liza Soberano's Versace shoes and more
By Ratziel San Juan | 1 day ago
Here are just some of the stars and their “segunda mano” treasures put out for bidding.
Entertainment
fbfb
Latest
5 hours ago
WATCH: Julia Barretto shares how she shot a movie all by herself during lockdown
By Jan Milo Severo | 5 hours ago
Tim was also "amazed" at how the actress was able to shoot a film — all by herself.
Entertainment
fbfb
Exclusive
15 hours ago
WATCH: Captain Ri of 'Crash Landing on You' greets Pinoy fans
By Jan Milo Severo | 15 hours ago
Smart Communications believes in Korean superstar Hyun Bin, which is why they tapped the “Crash Landing on You”...
Entertainment
fbfb
1 day ago
Pokwang: Feeding family, friends and frontliners
By Ricky Lo | 1 day ago
A couple of months ago, Pokwang’s plans were pretty much down pat.
Entertainment
fbfb
1 day ago
Unique lives up to name in new album
By Baby A. Gil | 1 day ago
The first thing that came to mind after listening to Unique’s new album titled Pangalan is, did they make a video for...
Entertainment
fbfb
1 day ago
Philippines to take over Miss Eco International 2019 after winner gets disqualified
By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Filipina beauty queen Maureen Montagne will take over the Miss Eco International crown after Peru's Suheyn Cipriani was disqualified...
Entertainment
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with