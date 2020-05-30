Puto Latik Festival turns ‘10’ with online content and Ronnie Alonte

Doing things online is the norm these days, given the threat posed by the coronavirus pandemic. Proof to this was the recent and first online celebration of the decade-old Puto Latik Festival of Binan, Laguna.

The city officials, led by Mayor Arman Dimaguila, Vice Mayor Gel Alonte and Rep. Len Alonte, with City Tourism and Cultural Affairs officer BJ Borja, curated a special collection of content uploaded and livestreamed on Facebook to push through the celebration. The video content was dug from the archives. The street dancing competition and 2018-2019 Mr. and Ms. Binan were examples of “stock unreleased” videos which had their online premiere.

Ronnie Alonte recalls his first guest appearance at the festival in a local radio program interview

Sans its usual pomp and pageantry, the festival brought happiness to Binanense and provided them entertainment.

“This year marked the 10th anniversary of Puto Latik Festival,” said BJ.

“With the pandemic, the usual staging of the festival, which gathered people, was not possible. I had to think of another means to give the festival a fitting celebration that it deserves, (na) maging masaya tayo while we’re staying at home.”

Ronnie Alonte’s guesting on the local radio program Gandang Gabi Binan was another highlight of the event. The other-half of LoiNie (his team-up with Loisa Andalio) recalled his first appearance at the (2016) Puto Latik Festival with other members of Hashtag, the then newly-launched, six-month-old all-male dance group of It’s Showtime. “It felt good to see (and experience) the support of your town mates,” he shared. After that, his TV and movie career took off. That’s why he never had second thoughts in gracing again this year’s festival to cheer up fellow Binanense, particularly in these trying times. Ronnie also expressed intention to guest in Experience Biñan Vlog (Likhaan Biñan Collective YouTube Page), said BJ.

The city officials attend the online Thanksgiving Mass

Like the Puto Latik’s on-ground activities, the online undertakings promoted the importance of arts, culture and heritage. While staying at home, people of Binan watched content such as City of Life Dance 2.0 Online Flash Mob; The Heritage of Maglalatik Dance; Online Konsiyerto; Experience Biñan Vlog Ep. 2.2 Premiere; Puto Biñan 2.0 with Chef RV; Biñan Online Cinema: The Sining Sine Biñan 2018 Finalists; Online Teatro: Reading of Chris Martinez’s Balang Araw; Puto Latik Online Gallery; Tanaw: Perspektibo mula sa Loob; Usapang Kultura: Fifth Biñan Cultural Summit, Pistang Intsik: Discovering its Origin and Understanding its Significance in Biñan’s History; and Biñan Flair Challenge Online, Puto Latik Rice Wine. The online Thanksgiving Mass, held at the San Isidro Labrador Church, emphasized the festival’s religious aspect.

“You know, we, Filipinos are known for our resilience,” concluded BJ, “hindi naman (ibig sabihin) na nasa comfort tayo ng mga bahay natin is we just wallow in sadness or we remain unproductive. We can use art as a healing tool, magagamit natin ito sa pagbangon natin for the ‘new normal.’”