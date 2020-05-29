WATCH: Julia Barretto shares how she shot a movie all by herself during lockdown

MANILA, Philippines — Actresses Marjorie and Julia Barretto, together with their family members Dani and Claudia, opened up about how their family stays strong despite the controversies they are facing and despite the challenges posed by the ongoing lockdown.

“I think we are each other's rocks. I think we are each other’s anchors. That why it’s so hard for the waves to take us with it,” Julia said in a recent interview with Tim Yap for his online show “Tim Yap Live!”

According to Julia, her mom serves as a good example and has taught them how to be strong.

“I think we’ve just also learned how to clearly compartmentalize things, like, things that really matter, and the things that don’t really matter, opinions or backlash, or bad feedback, or the bad criticisms."

Julia said that for them, the only things that really matter are her mom and siblings.

“The bashings, technically, those things don’t really matter, especially if they come from people who don’t really know, don’t know the story, don’t know us personally… It’s what they feel, it’s what they think, it’s their opinions.”

Tim was also "amazed" at how the actress was able to shoot a film — all by herself.

"I'm so amazed at this because people, despite the lockdown, shooting is mass gathering, 'di ba? But you were able to do a movie kahit na naka-lockdown, doing your own camera work, setting, props, wow! What was that like?" Tim asked Julia.

"Actually, it was a really good experience because I did everything on my own. I wasn't even able to ask help from anybody," Julia said.

The actress shared that she was able to do different shots and angles using three different cameras.

"I also learned how to operate the mixer with the lapel... It was so much fun! It was so nice to be able to act again after so long because you know, we've been in lockdown for so long, so I missed doing it."

Most importantly, Julia said she learned to appreciate more the jobs of everyone involved in filmmaking.

"A project won't really be successful without each one of us, the people who play our part in the movie." — Videos from 'Tim Yap Live'!