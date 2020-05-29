YOUR GUIDE TO LIFE AFTER LOCKDOWN
MOVIES
MUSIC
Karina Bautista and Aljon Mendoza in "Ampalaya Chronicles Presents: Labyu Hehe"
iWant via YouTube, screen grab
What's the real score between Karina Bautista and Aljon Mendoza?
Ratziel San Juan (Philstar.com) - May 29, 2020 - 7:29pm

MANILA, Philippines — Could these former housemates be soulmates?

“Pinoy Big Brother” alums Karina Bautista and Aljon Mendoza, who then and now stand strong among their fans as the “KarJon” tandem, have finally bared their status in answer to what fans have been dying to know since day one.

Asked if there’s a space between “girl” and “friend,” referring to her place in Aljon’s world, Karina said that there is, for now, but clarified that they are not closed to removing it in the future.

"Sa ngayon, meron po muna," Karina said squarely in a virtual conference on Friday afternoon.

Her partner affirmed this, saying that they still have a long way to go but would continue to make the most of their time together as friends.

“Gusto naming ma-enjoy po 'yung pagiging magkaibigan kasi alam namin bata pa po kami... basta nag-e-enjoy po kami,” Aljon explained.

Until the love team chooses to close that gap, fans of KarJon will be able to visualize their OTP’s maybe-someday scenario in an upcoming episode of anthology series “Ampalaya Chronicles.”

“Labyu Hehe,” set to premiere on video-on-demand streaming platform iWant on June 3, will star Karina and Aljon in an all-too-familiar setup as best friends turned lovers.

The episode’s synopsis reads: “Dapat ba o hindi dapat jinojowa ang best friend? Meet Sol and Peng! Mag-BF turned into mag-BF and GF? Saan kaya mauuwi ang love story nila? Sa happy ever after o sa bitter ever after?”

The episode’s director, Isabel Quesada, praised KarJon’s responsiveness to feedback and direction, mentioning how they were able to keep up with veteran actors.

“On set talaga, walang naging problema dahil... first of all, I saw how they really work hard for this project. As in nagkaroon kami ng rehearsals, workshops, talagang trinabaho nila 'yung character kaya pagdating nu'ng shoot parang okay kami, ang galing, na-impress nga ko eh.”

IWANT
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Geneva: America a humbling experience
By Ricky Lo | 1 day ago
Barely recovered from jetlag as soon as she arrived from the States last February, Geneva Cruz reported to the set of Coming...
Entertainment
fbfb
What Angel Locsin's benefit 'ukay ukay' has in store: Her car, Liza Soberano's Versace shoes and more
By Ratziel San Juan | 1 day ago
Here are just some of the stars and their “segunda mano” treasures put out for bidding.
Entertainment
fbfb
Willie Revillame defends ABS-CBN after Harry Roque jokes about shutdown on 'Wowowin'
By Jan Milo Severo | 2 days ago
Presidential Spokesman Harry Roque threw shade at ABS-CBN shutdown in his guesting on "Wowowin" today.
Entertainment
fbfb
Philippines to take over Miss Eco International 2019 after winner gets disqualified
By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Filipina beauty queen Maureen Montagne will take over the Miss Eco International crown after Peru's Suheyn Cipriani was disqualified...
Entertainment
fbfb
Life On Lockdown (LOL!!!) Lunch with my Papang
By Ricky Lo | 5 days ago
If you can’t lick it, embrace it. Until a vaccine is created, we just have to learn how to survive in the time of ...
Entertainment
fbfb
Latest
1 hour ago
WATCH: Julia Barretto shares how she shot a movie all by herself during lockdown
By Jan Milo Severo | 1 hour ago
Tim was also "amazed" at how the actress was able to shoot a film — all by herself.
Entertainment
fbfb
4 hours ago
'No Scrubs' for cleaning, 'Complicated' for hair cutting: Spotify lists popular 'quarantunes'
By Ratziel San Juan | 4 hours ago
Here’s a closer look at how our music taste betrays how we feel amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Entertainment
fbfb
7 hours ago
WATCH: Matteo Guidicelli gives advice to Alden Richards, Army reservist aspirants
By Jan Milo Severo | 7 hours ago
Kapamilya actor Matteo Guidicelli is happy to hear the news that his friend, Kapuso actor Alden Richards, is planning...
Entertainment
fbfb
Exclusive
11 hours ago
WATCH: Captain Ri of 'Crash Landing on You' greets Pinoy fans
By Jan Milo Severo | 11 hours ago
Smart Communications believes in Korean superstar Hyun Bin, which is why they tapped the “Crash Landing on You”...
Entertainment
fbfb
20 hours ago
Pokwang: Feeding family, friends and frontliners
By Ricky Lo | 20 hours ago
A couple of months ago, Pokwang’s plans were pretty much down pat.
Entertainment
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with