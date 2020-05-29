What's the real score between Karina Bautista and Aljon Mendoza?

MANILA, Philippines — Could these former housemates be soulmates?

“Pinoy Big Brother” alums Karina Bautista and Aljon Mendoza, who then and now stand strong among their fans as the “KarJon” tandem, have finally bared their status in answer to what fans have been dying to know since day one.

Asked if there’s a space between “girl” and “friend,” referring to her place in Aljon’s world, Karina said that there is, for now, but clarified that they are not closed to removing it in the future.

"Sa ngayon, meron po muna," Karina said squarely in a virtual conference on Friday afternoon.

Her partner affirmed this, saying that they still have a long way to go but would continue to make the most of their time together as friends.

“Gusto naming ma-enjoy po 'yung pagiging magkaibigan kasi alam namin bata pa po kami... basta nag-e-enjoy po kami,” Aljon explained.

Until the love team chooses to close that gap, fans of KarJon will be able to visualize their OTP’s maybe-someday scenario in an upcoming episode of anthology series “Ampalaya Chronicles.”

“Labyu Hehe,” set to premiere on video-on-demand streaming platform iWant on June 3, will star Karina and Aljon in an all-too-familiar setup as best friends turned lovers.

The episode’s synopsis reads: “Dapat ba o hindi dapat jinojowa ang best friend? Meet Sol and Peng! Mag-BF turned into mag-BF and GF? Saan kaya mauuwi ang love story nila? Sa happy ever after o sa bitter ever after?”

The episode’s director, Isabel Quesada, praised KarJon’s responsiveness to feedback and direction, mentioning how they were able to keep up with veteran actors.

“On set talaga, walang naging problema dahil... first of all, I saw how they really work hard for this project. As in nagkaroon kami ng rehearsals, workshops, talagang trinabaho nila 'yung character kaya pagdating nu'ng shoot parang okay kami, ang galing, na-impress nga ko eh.”