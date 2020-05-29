YOUR GUIDE TO LIFE AFTER LOCKDOWN
WATCH: Matteo Guidicelli gives advice to Alden Richards, Army reservist aspirants
Jan Milo Severo (Philstar.com) - May 29, 2020 - 12:47pm

MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya actor Matteo Guidicelli is happy to hear the news that his friend, Kapuso actor Alden Richards, is planning to join the reserved forces just like he did. 

During the recent online press conference of his iWant movie "Ranger G," Philstar.com asked Matteo what he feels about the news that Alden wanted to join the reserved forces. 

"That's great. All these active celebrities started joining the reserve force, also Alden, he likes to join the Air Force, if I'm not mistaken," Matteo said.  

"A lot of other celebrities have joined the Army, the Air Force, merong Coast Guard and all these different places," he added. 

Matteo said it doesn't really matter which branch of the military the actor will join. What is important is to learn the discipline. 

"I feel that this is important to learn to be unified, passion to learn discipline, camaraderie from the reserved force from the military. No matter what branch, Army, Coast Guard, Air Force, I think they are all good especially the basic training for reservist," he said. 

"It really teaches you different things that you really need to learn for yourself and for the country."

In his original documentary film “Ranger G,” now streaming on iWant app or iwant.ph, Matteo shows his month-long journey as the first celebrity to take the Philippine Army's Scout Ranger training, considered as one of the hardest military trainings in the world.

According to Matteo, "Ranger G" presents a rare opportunity to see the usually top-secret anti-guerilla jungle warfare, raids, close quarters combat and urban warfare training of the country's elite force. — Video from ABS-CBN/iWant 

