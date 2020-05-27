YOUR GUIDE TO LIFE AFTER LOCKDOWN
Kris Aquino
Kris Aquino suffers from bad allergic reaction after drinking wrong pain reliever
Jan Milo Severo (Philstar.com) - May 27, 2020 - 5:45pm

MANILA, Philippines — “Queen of All Media” Kris Aquino suffered a bad allergic reaction after drinking a wrong pain reliever for her migraine.

In her Instagram account, Kris posted the photo of her with swollen eyes.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Sorry hindi natuloy our other FB Live sessions... WARNING: don’t swipe to the next 2 pictures if you’re not okay seeing swollen eyes na parang nakipag sparring ako kay Ronda Rousey. Last Sunday, I drank the wrong pain reliever for my migraine- the result? Super bad allergic reaction & 5 days before swelling finally subsided. INGAT please - let what happened to me be the warning. last picture is my left hand because this afternoon i tried to be independent; i was adjusting the electric fan stand to lower it, malay ko ba na pwedeng biglang bumagsak na lang yung buong fan & naipit na ko- OUCH. Since hindi talaga pwede sa pain relievers & anti inflammatory meds, i’m using helichrysum essential oil... nurse Mona made a splint because ang hirap to straighten my hand, may mga naipit na ugat kaya up to my elbow yung kirot. wishing all of you good health & will try to do another FB session soonest. God bless you all.

A post shared by KRIS AQUINO (@krisaquino) on

“Sorry hindi natuloy our other FB Live sessions... WARNING: don’t swipe to the next 2 pictures if you’re not okay seeing swollen eyes na parang nakipag sparring ako kay Ronda Rousey,” Kris wrote.

“Last Sunday, I drank the wrong pain reliever for my migraine- the result? Super bad allergic reaction & 5 days before swelling finally subsided. INGAT please - let what happened to me be the warning,” she added.

She also had an accident while adjusting an electric fan that injured her hand.

“Last picture is my left hand because this afternoon i tried to be independent; i was adjusting the electric fan stand to lower it, malay ko ba na pwedeng biglang bumagsak na lang yung buong fan & naipit na ko- OUCH,” she said.

“Since hindi talaga pwede sa pain relievers & anti inflammatory meds, i’m using helichrysum essential oil... nurse Mona made a splint because ang hirap to straighten my hand, may mga naipit na ugat kaya up to my elbow yung kirot,” she added.

She also promised to have a live Facebook session for her fans once she is okay.

“Wishing all of you good health & will try to do another FB session soonest. God bless you all,” she ended her post. 

