YOUR GUIDE TO LIFE AFTER LOCKDOWN
MOVIES
MUSIC
In this file photo taken on May 7, 2018 Elon Musk and Grimes arrive for the 2018 Met Gala, at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York. Elon Musk's girlfriend has given birth to the couple's first child together, the outspoken Tesla chief announced on May 4, 2020. Musk, 48, has been dating the musician Grimes since 2018.
AFP/Angela Weiss
X Æ A-12: Elon Musk, Grimes change baby's name following California law
Jan Milo Severo (Philstar.com) - May 26, 2020 - 2:22pm

MANILA, Philippines — Tesla head Elon Musk and girlfriend, singer Grimes, recently changed the unusual name of their new baby because of a Californian law.

The couple revealed earlier this month that their baby will be named X Æ A-12, but a California law stipulates that only alphabetic letters can be used in a newborn's name.

On Instagram, a fan asked Grimes if the baby has a new name because of the law.

"Did you change the baby name because of Californian laws ? What is the baby's new name?" the fan wrote on Grimes' Instagram photo.

“X Æ A-Xii,” Grimes replied, changing the numbers to Roman numerals. She added in the comments, “looks better tbh.”

The California Department of Public Health Vital Records Handbook explains the requirements for completing a birth certificate: "The form is to be completed using the 26 alphabetical characters of the English language." Some punctuation symbols are allowed when necessary, like in a hyphenated last name or one with an apostrophe.

Using numbers, however, is not allowed under those rules, and using pictures, like an emoji or ideogram, in a name is also forbidden.

RELATED: Welcome baby X Æ A-12: Musk, Grimes may face problems registering name

ELON MUSK
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
WATCH: KC Concepcion opens up about medical condition causing her weight problems
By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Kapamilya actress KC Concepcion revealed that she was diagnosed with a medical condition that is keeping her out of showbiz...
Entertainment
fbfb
WATCH: KC Concepcion gets real about relationship with Sharon Cuneta
By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Kapamilya actress KC Concepcion opened up on her relationship with mother Sharon Cuneta.
Entertainment
fbfb
Life On Lockdown (LOL!!!) ‘Summer break’ with Ryan and family
By Ricky Lo | 14 hours ago
If you can’t lick it, embrace it. Until a vaccine is created, we just have to learn how to survive in this time of lockdown....
Entertainment
fbfb
Life After Lockdown: Showbiz, celebrities go experimental as entertainment industry gasps for air
By Jan Milo Severo | 6 hours ago
Entertainment and network bosses are trying to beat the clock in finalizing protocols and exploring unchartered territory...
Entertainment
fbfb
Ai-Ai delas Alas goes viral after critiquing Lee Min-ho series
By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Kapuso actress Ai-Ai delas Alas found herself in the receiving end of criticism after she expressed disappointment for Korean...
Entertainment
fbfb
Latest
Over a year ago
Anna Puno: Queen of Valentine Shows
By Ricky Lo | Over a year ago
While other people get their “high” from something or something else (as the Beatles songs put it, I get high...
Entertainment
fbfb
Over a year ago
Mark Anthony back from nightmare
By Ricky Lo | Over a year ago
That one word sums up Mark Anthony Fernandez’s one year and three months first at the Police Station 6 in Angeles City...
Entertainment
fbfb
Over a year ago
Joe Mari worried about the future of OPM
By Ricky Lo | Over a year ago
The local music industry is in a sad state and Jose Mari Chan finds it alarming.           &nbs...
Entertainment
fbfb
Over a year ago
Jake: Maine is just a friend; Breaking his silence, he says, ‘I have no time for love’
Over a year ago
Very much single, not yet ready to mingle.
Entertainment
fbfb
Over a year ago
Were H.H. Holmes, the serial killer, and Jack the Ripper the same person?
By Ricky Lo | Over a year ago
For decades, not only police authorities but the public were baffled by the heinous crimes committed by Herman Mudgett, a.k.a....
Entertainment
fbfb
Over a year ago
Maricar ready for Sky
By Ricky Lo | Over a year ago
More than two years after her marriage to basketball player Don Allado hit the rocks, Maricar de Mesa is still clueless where...
Entertainment
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with