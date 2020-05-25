Ai-Ai delas Alas goes viral after critiquing Lee Min-ho series

MANILA, Philippines — Kapuso actress Ai-Ai delas Alas found herself in the receiving end of criticism after she expressed disappointment for Korean series “The King: Eternal Monarch.”

In her Instagram account, Ai-Ai wrote about not wanting to watch the series if not for its star, Lee Min-ho.

“THE KING .. sa netflix kung hindi lang si leemin ho ang bida nito d ako mag tyatyagang bigyan to ng chance pero sorry hindi kagandahan itong palabas na to para sa aking panlasa.. masyado ako dis appointed ... hindi mo maintindihan ang flow ng korean novela na to .. science fiction, ? Action? Love story?” she wrote.

“Ano ba talaga panalo lang to para sa kanila sa dami ng intrusion .. fastfood chain, coffee, energy drink, lipstick , makeup lahat na ata ng klase pero sana mas inisip nila yung ganda ng story bago yung kita.. pero nabasa ko sa google magaling ang scriptwriter nito,” she added.

Ai-Ai also said that Kim Eun-sook, the scriptwriter behind several major hit Korean TV dramas, is a good writer, but Ai-Ai is disappointed on Kim's work in "The King."

“Sya ang sumulat ang tanong ANYARE??? talagang hindi ako maka relate ., hindi ako makakapit sa story .. na compare ko sya tuloy sa ITAEWON CLASS simple pero aabangan mo eto 5 chances na nabigay ko para ayoko na talaga .. mag tataka ako bakit sya number 2 sa trending .. hayz ang lungkot sorry idol kita magaling ka pa din actor pero yung flow ng story waley talaga,” she said.

On Twitter, fans of Lee Min-ho and the series fired back at Ai-Ai, making her a top trending Twitter topic today.

“May I have the pleasure to greet you a good morning. Well, giving out opinions are good but when you say out loud your feedbacks about this great drama with too much criticism of the author and tagging the lead actor himself was so disrespectful. Gigil mo ako!” a Twitter user said.

“What's your deal Ms #aiai delasalas to have the audicity to tag Lee Min Ho? First of all the Genres of this drama are Fantasy, Romance, Time Travel, Science Fiction, Sageuk and pwede na rin iinclude ang Action Thriller wc is complete opposite genre of IC, so y compare??” another user posted.

“Ms. aiai, how dare u to compare the king eternal monarch to itaewon class when those two are really good PLUS they dont have the same genre??????? haha also, the audacity to tag lee min ho??? omg na stress ako sayo ghorl. hindi mo siguro maintindihan Face with tears of joy,” another Twitter user wrote.

