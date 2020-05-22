Life On Lockdown (LOL!!!)

(Secondof a series)

If you can’t lick it, embrace it. Until a vaccine is created, we just have to learn to survive in the time of lockdown. In this series, you can learn a lot from how actors are coping (nicely, yes, somehow!) with being cooped up at home, including Gabby Concepcion (featured yesterday), Ryan Agoncillo, Albert Martinez, Martin del Rosario, Jeric Gonzales and John Estrada.

It’s Robi Domingo’s turn to welcome us to his home.

How are you doing during this extended lockdown; how does your day start and how does it end?

“I usually start my day by opening my TV and automatically surfing for some news (ANC and CNN International to be exact) as I fix my bed. I am such a stickler for information most especially with our situation right now.

“Usually, I skip breakfast and my family meets up during lunch time when we get to listen to more news coming from Mr. Harry Roque and updates regarding IATF. After that, I prepare my Work From Home (WFH) set-up for some live interviews and discussions for MYX and I do my taped spiels for certain ABS-CBN shows like ASAP Natin ‘To and Team FitFil (a workout show with the Sarets).

“To be honest, sometimes it’s really hard to achieve ‘studio-like’ quality spiels since we got 11 dogs in our house and they bark like crazy. Besides that, the live Zoom interviews become laggy due to a tug-of-war of WiFi with my parents who also use it for their work and medical meetings.

“When my so-called ‘homework’ is done, I work out with my brother until the sun sets. We have dinner afterwards and I finish my day reading some books (latest I finished is Simon Sinek’s The Infinite Game) or watch award-winning movies (The Godfather trilogy, Forrest Gump, etc.) as the TV is set to more news as my white noise.”

What are your usual daily activities and how do you spend your spare time (if you have any, hihihi!!!)?

“Daily activities, for me, would include picking out the next K-drama for my mama to watch (she’s crazy about Crash Landing On You), teaching my papa how to go about with Zoom and class marker, some of the apps which are useful in today’s time, and helping out my brother complete his gym set-up in our garage. Besides that, I get more time to play songs on my piano which I share via my social media.”

Aside from your barber, what do you miss most about the “outside” world?

“I know right, hahahaha!!! Believe me, my mom would tell me how she misses her son as she pleads for me to get a haircut and shave my mustache. To answer your question, yes, I miss my barber. I also miss going to the gym. Of course, the ABS-CBN studios and live events which I found to be my second home. And also, I miss hanging out with girlfriend.”

How would the Robi Domingo “new normal” be like?

“It’s going to be difficult for sure. Rules for studio filming will be strict and there won’t be live events anytime soon to avoid crowds. As for me, I think that I would try to do as much WFH-ing because I don’t want to put my house at risk most especially that we have three seniors.

“My brother has ordered equipment which are essential for the WFH set-up and I am sure that I will be able to maximize them.

“To be honest, as I think about that question not just for me but for everyone else, it is a nightmare. I think about the majority of the Filipinos who go out and expose themselves for the sake of their families. I don’t want to see another wave of patients and deaths because of the virus.

“What I hope and pray is for everyone to be extra vigilant and smart with regard to following the health protocols. Moreover, I wish to see a wave of Filipinos who would check their privilege and be proactive in showing what true Bayanihan is all about.”

