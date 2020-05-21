Want to date Ivana Alawi? ABS-CBN launches new website with all-new shows

MANILA, Philippines (As released) — ABS-CBN continues to bring entertainment, inspiration and information on digital with the launch of Online Kapamilya Shows or OKS, featuring Kapamilya stars in snackable and shareable videos to keep viewers company while in quarantine.

OKS offers “tatak Kapamilya” content that is easy and enjoyable to watch, with new episodes for each show uploaded weekly on oks.abs-cbn.com and the ABS-CBN Entertainment YouTube channel.

The new digital platform kicks off with “Paligayahin Niyo Ako,” a weekly dating challenge featuring “Ang Lihim Ni Ligaya“ stars Kit Thompson, Argel Saycon, Raven Molina, and Ivana Alawi. Here, the guys take on different challenges to win Ivana’s affection, and the winner gets to take her on a romantic Zoom date. A new episode streams every Thursday at 9 p.m.

Jodi Sta. Maria and Dr. Suzie Mercado offer free medical consultations in the interactive “Doc Knows Best” every Saturday at 11 a.m., while Angelica Panganiban, Billy Crawford, and Coleen Garcia take viewers into their life as pet owners in “KaPET Lang,” every Sunday at 5 p.m.

“At Home with Banana Sundae,” meanwhile, finds the stars of the comedy-variety show, Angelica Panganiban, John Prats, Pooh, Jason Gainza, Ryan Bang, and Zanjoe Marudo, checking in on each other every Friday at 7 p.m.

Ruffa Gutierrez chats about anything and everything under the sun in “Love Thy Chika” with her “Love Thy Woman” co-stars Christopher de Leon, Sunshine Cruz, Eula Valdes, Yam Concepcion, Xian Lim, and Kim Chiu. Her mother Annabelle Rama also makes a special appearance in the talk show, which streams every Sunday at noon.

“I Can See Your Voice’s” Luis Manzano, Andrew E, Alex Gonzaga, Bayani Agbayani, Angeline Quinto, Kean Cipriano, and Wacky Kiray stage an online version of the classic Pinoy bingo game in “Bingo Ka ‘Day” and a guessing game in “Hula Who” every weekend at 6 p.m.

The trending rivalry of Romina and Daniela returns this season with “KG Online,” where Beauty Gonzales and Dimples Romana face off in home challenges related to health, knowledge, and beauty while stuck in lockdown—all for the benefit of their chosen charities—with episodes streaming every Wednesday at noon.

Pokwang lends an ear to troubled viewers offers comforting advice and laughs as the “pambansang kapitbahay” in “Harapan Kay Mamang” every Saturday at 4 p.m. beginning May 16, while Jolina Magdangal, Melai Cantiveros, and Karla Estrada listen to netizens’ deep dark secrets and revelations in “Confessions with the Momshies,” every Friday at 11 a.m.

The cast of “Pamilya Ko” led by JM De Guzman, Sylvia Sanchez, Joey Marquez, and Maris Racal share the spotlight with families staying at home and Kapamilya frontliners in “Pamilya Kowentuhan” on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays at 5 p.m. starting May 18.

Real-life couple Kim Molina and Jerald Napoles turns up the energy as they tackle the latest and most relevant issues via a hilarious rap battle in “Promdibate,” Mondays at 6 p.m.

Meanwhile, The Gold Squad’s Kyle Echarri, Francine Diaz, Seth Fedelin, and Andrea Brillantes bond with each other on their YouTube channel, which is celebrating its first anniversary this month with 2.14 million subscribers. Watch their all-new new episodes and challenges on Tuesdays and Fridays at 6 p.m.

"King of Talk" Boy Abunda also gives netizens five-minute entertainment news updates and details the most talked about issues in showbiz in “TWBA Express Updates” on weekdays at 5, 7, and 9 p.m.

