MOVIES
MUSIC
The new digital platform kicks off with “Paligayahin Niyo Ako,” a weekly dating challenge featuring “Ang Lihim Ni Ligaya“ stars Kit Thompson, Argel Saycon, Raven Molina, and Ivana Alawi. 
ABS-CBN via YouTube, screen grab
Want to date Ivana Alawi? ABS-CBN launches new website with all-new shows
(Philstar.com) - May 21, 2020 - 5:05pm

MANILA, Philippines (As released) — ABS-CBN continues to bring entertainment, inspiration and information on digital with the launch of Online Kapamilya Shows or OKS, featuring Kapamilya stars in snackable and shareable videos to keep viewers company while in quarantine.

OKS offers “tatak Kapamilya” content that is easy and enjoyable to watch, with new episodes for each show uploaded weekly on oks.abs-cbn.com and the ABS-CBN Entertainment YouTube channel.

The new digital platform kicks off with “Paligayahin Niyo Ako,” a weekly dating challenge featuring “Ang Lihim Ni Ligaya“ stars Kit Thompson, Argel Saycon, Raven Molina, and Ivana Alawi. Here, the guys take on different challenges to win Ivana’s affection, and the winner gets to take her on a romantic Zoom date. A new episode streams every Thursday at 9 p.m.

Related: Raffy Tulfo grants fans' request to prank Ivana Alawi

Jodi Sta. Maria and Dr. Suzie Mercado offer free medical consultations in the interactive “Doc Knows Best” every Saturday at 11 a.m., while Angelica Panganiban, Billy Crawford, and Coleen Garcia take viewers into their life as pet owners in “KaPET Lang,” every Sunday at 5 p.m.

“At Home with Banana Sundae,” meanwhile, finds the stars of the comedy-variety show, Angelica Panganiban, John Prats, Pooh, Jason Gainza, Ryan Bang, and Zanjoe Marudo, checking in on each other every Friday at 7 p.m.

Ruffa Gutierrez chats about anything and everything under the sun in “Love Thy Chika” with her “Love Thy Woman” co-stars Christopher de Leon, Sunshine Cruz, Eula Valdes, Yam Concepcion, Xian Lim, and Kim Chiu. Her mother Annabelle Rama also makes a special appearance in the talk show, which streams every Sunday at noon.

“I Can See Your Voice’s” Luis Manzano, Andrew E, Alex Gonzaga, Bayani Agbayani, Angeline Quinto, Kean Cipriano, and Wacky Kiray stage an online version of the classic Pinoy bingo game in “Bingo Ka ‘Day” and a guessing game in “Hula Who” every weekend at 6 p.m.

The trending rivalry of Romina and Daniela returns this season with “KG Online,” where Beauty Gonzales and Dimples Romana face off in home challenges related to health, knowledge, and beauty while stuck in lockdown—all for the benefit of their chosen charities—with episodes streaming every Wednesday at noon.

Pokwang lends an ear to troubled viewers offers comforting advice and laughs as the “pambansang kapitbahay” in “Harapan Kay Mamang” every Saturday at 4 p.m. beginning May 16, while Jolina Magdangal, Melai Cantiveros, and Karla Estrada listen to netizens’ deep dark secrets and revelations in “Confessions with the Momshies,” every Friday at 11 a.m.

The cast of “Pamilya Ko” led by JM De Guzman, Sylvia Sanchez, Joey Marquez, and Maris Racal share the spotlight with families staying at home and Kapamilya frontliners in “Pamilya Kowentuhan” on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays at 5 p.m. starting May 18.

Real-life couple Kim Molina and Jerald Napoles turns up the energy as they tackle the latest and most relevant issues via a hilarious rap battle in “Promdibate,” Mondays at 6 p.m.

Meanwhile, The Gold Squad’s Kyle Echarri, Francine Diaz, Seth Fedelin, and Andrea Brillantes bond with each other on their YouTube channel, which is celebrating its first anniversary this month with 2.14 million subscribers. Watch their all-new new episodes and challenges on Tuesdays and Fridays at 6 p.m.

"King of Talk" Boy Abunda also gives netizens five-minute entertainment news updates and details the most talked about issues in showbiz in “TWBA Express Updates” on weekdays at 5, 7, and 9 p.m.

RELATED: LIST: Where to watch ABS-CBN shows during shutdown

IVANA ALAWI
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
‘My wife is my life’: Matteo Guidicelli on rumored baby, lockdown life with Sarah Geronimo
By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo | 23 hours ago
"Every single day, I thank that I get to sleep and wakeup beside her na up to now, it’s still a dream.”
Entertainment
fbfb
Kim Chiu strikes record deal for 'Bawal Lumabas' song
1 day ago
Kim Chiu claps back at the criticisms thrown at her for her viral classroom analogy statement through her newest feel-good...
Entertainment
fbfb
NASA picks Reese Lansangan song as new space campaign theme
By Ratziel San Juan | 1 day ago
Reese said that she "almost choked" on her water upon finding the 57 million follower-strong NASA in her direct messages...
Entertainment
fbfb
Life On Lockdown (LOL!!!)
By Ricky Lo | 17 hours ago
If you can’t lick it, embrace it. Until a vaccine is created, we just have to learn to survive in the era of lockd...
Entertainment
fbfb
Shutdown showdown: Angelica Panganiban lectures gov't, Cayetano scolds stars
By Ratziel San Juan | 6 days ago
"Konting-konti na lang ang pasensya ni Angelica Panganiban sa gobyernong ito."
Entertainment
fbfb
Latest
7 hours ago
COVID-19 survivor Sylvia Sanchez celebrates 'second life' at 49th birthday
By Jan Milo Severo | 7 hours ago
Kapamilya actress Sylvia Sanchez celebrated her 49th birthday last May 19, her "second shot at life" after winning the battle...
Entertainment
fbfb
17 hours ago
Woo Do-Hwan is a certified scene-stealer in The King: Eternal Monarch
By Nathalie Tomada | 17 hours ago
Rising South Korean star Woo Do-Hwan is easily stealing the spotlight in the Netflix K-drama The King: Eternal Monarch with...
Entertainment
fbfb
1 day ago
'I'm more relaxed now': Harry Roque answers to TV journalist Joseph Morong only
By Ratziel San Juan | 1 day ago
"Well, you don’t have to correct it if you don’t want to," he told her a few breaths before continuing "I think...
Entertainment
fbfb
1 day ago
The Canadian explorer who climbed Mt. Apo
By Ricky Lo | 1 day ago
I’m not sure how many people have reached the peak of Mt. Apo, said to be the highest mountain in the Philippines at...
Entertainment
fbfb
1 day ago
Quarantine habits: Today and tomorrow
By Edu Jarque | 1 day ago
An act, repeated enough, soon transforms into a habit — a likely tendency or perhaps a practice that eventually becomes...
Entertainment
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with