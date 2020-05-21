MOVIES
Matteo Guidicelli and Sarah Geronimo-Guidicelli
ABS-CBN/Released
'Heartbreaking': Matteo Guidicelli, Sarah Geronimo break silence on ABS-CBN shutdown
Jan Milo Severo (Philstar.com) - May 21, 2020 - 10:45am

MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya celebrity couple Matteo Guidicelli and Sarah Geronimo broke their silence on the ABS-CBN shutdown issue. 

Speaking with ABS-CBN News' MJ Felipe, Matteo said he and Sarah are praying every day that their home network will resume broadcasting soon. 

“I am praying every single day. My wife and I have been praying that ABS-CBN can stand back up and all we need is humility, unity, and peace,” Matteo said. 

“And I believe that Filipino people want ABS-CBN and love ABS-CBN like a family, and I hope and I pray that all these issues will be resolved one day,” he added. 

Matteo said he and Sarah remain positive despite the shutdown. 

"Of course, it’s heartbreaking. But we are being positive that everything will be okay… You have to be positive because what’s going to happen if you put fire to fire?” he said. 

He is confident that the issue will be resolved in the coming days. 

“I am sure this will be solved because it’s for the Filipino people and ABS-CBN is here for the Filipino people," he said. 

Matteo's original iWant documentary film "Ranger G" streams for free this (Saturday) May 23 on the iWant app (iOS and Android) or on iwant.ph.

"Ranger G" shows Matteo's scout ranger training as an army reservist. 

ABS-CBN FRANCHISE ABS-CBN FRANCHISE RENEWAL MATTEO GUIDICELLI SARAH GERONIMO
