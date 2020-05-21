COVID-19 survivor Sylvia Sanchez celebrates 'second life' at 49th birthday

MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya actress Sylvia Sanchez celebrated her 49th birthday last May 19, her "second shot at life" after winning the battle against the novel coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19).

In her Instagram account, the veteran actress posted videos and photos of the celebration held in the comforts of their home with her loved ones.

"So grateful I was still blessed enough to celebrate my life today. Although the situation we are in isn’t ideal, I know that there is hope and light at the end of the tunnel," Sylvia captioned the post.

"Just have faith. Thank you to everyone who sent their love and light towards me today. Though these trying times, I wish all of you safety and good health. Happy Quarantine birthday to me!” she added.

Her daughter Ria Atayde also greeted Sylvia on her special day.

"I'll love you forever. I'll like you for always (even we fight sometimes). As long as I'm living, your baby I'll be. May your second shot at life be even more colourful (but less stressful than your first)," Ria wrote.

Sylvia, together with her husband Art, tested positive for COVID-19 late March and recovered from the virus last April 9.