Gabby Concepcion before and during quarantine still drop-dead gorgeous clean-cut or bearded: The best time to recharge mind, body and soul.
Life On Lockdown (LOL!!!)
FUNFARE - Ricky Lo (The Philippine Star) - May 21, 2020 - 12:00am

If you can’t lick it, embrace it. Until a vaccine is created, we just have to learn to survive in the era of lockdown. In this series, you can learn a lot from how actors are coping (nicely, yes, somehow!) with being cooped-up at home, including Gabby Concepcion, Robi Domingo, John Estrada, Ryan Agoncillo, Jeric Gonzales, Albert Martinez, Martin del Rosario and others.

Gabby Concepcion:

How are you doing during this extended lockdown; how does your day start and how does it end?

“It has been the best time to rest, relax and recharge your mind, body and soul (mentally, physically and spiritually).

“I start my day at 6:30 a.m. with a healthy drink of 100-percent natural veggies, fruits and herbs (Kings Herbal) for breakfast. Then, I check my ‘To Do’ list.

“If you subscribe to my YouTube channel/vlog ‘Gabby Concepcion Experience,’ you would see some of the things I keep myself busy with. I end my day at 7 p.m.

“I have dinner, take a shower and edit my vlog for the next posting before I sleep.”

What are your usual daily activities and how do you spend your spare time (if you have any, hihihi!!!)?

“There is no time to be idle. There are a million and one things to do here in the farm.

“To start with, the doors of the chicken coop need to be opened at 6 a.m. They are free-range chickens. As soon as they are out in the field, the water containers need to be cleaned and filled.

“The goats need their banana leaves and the cows need a lot of water. They have all the grass to eat all day.

“At 5:30 p.m., the chickens need to go back to the hen house. All the chickens roost in the coop at dusk. This is daily.”

Aside from your barber (wink), what do you miss most about the “outside” world?

“I’m not even thinking about cutting my hair. Hahahaha!!!

“Here in the farm is my ‘outside world! I’m an outdoor kinda guy. Even as a child, I’ve always loved to be in a place like this. The front is the ocean. The back is the farm. Two worlds in one place. If this is a taste of retirement for me, I have nothing to complain about and everything to be thankful for.”

How would the Gabby Concepcion “new normal” be like?

“Wearing an N95 mask or something similar. Sanitize, sanitize, sanitize.”

