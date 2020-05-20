Kim Chiu strikes record deal for 'Bawal Lumabas' song

MANILA, Philippines (As released) — Kim Chiu claps back at the criticisms thrown at her for her viral classroom analogy statement through her newest feel-good single “Bawal Lumabas (The Classroom Song)” released under Star POP.

“Okay lang magkamali. I learned my lesson. Now, let's celebrate!" Kim said on what message the track hopes to send out.

Over the past week, the Kapamilya actress’ statement in which she tried to compare the terms of ABS-CBN’s franchise renewal to the rules in a classroom spawned various memes and even dance remixes.

Instead of sulking, however, she came up with this song, which admittedly pokes fun at her confusing statement in its chorus, but also embraces the blunder that she made as a learning experience in its entirety.

It also promotes positivity by reminding listeners that when faced with a personal or social crisis, the only way to turn it around is to fully accept it, respect others’ opinions, and move forward as a better person who has learned his lesson.

A product of an accidental collaboration, the words and music of “Bawal Lumabas (The Classrom Song)” was written by Kim, Adrian Crisanto and Squammy Beats, with back-up vocals by Chir Cataran and vocal arrangement by ABS-CBN Music creative director Jonathan Manalo. Squammy Beats also mixed, mastered, and produced the song.

Kim’s new single follows “’Wag Kang Bumitaw,” an inspirational song which dropped a day after her birthday last April 19.

Don’t let your mistakes stop you from being a better version of yourself! Listen to Kim’s “Bawal Lumabas (The Classroom Song)” on ABS-CBN Star Music’s YouTube channel and Star Music’s Facebook page. — Video from YouTube/ABS-CBN Star Music