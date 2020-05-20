MOVIES
MUSIC
Kim Chiu as seen on the music video for 'Bawal Lumabas'
ABS-CBN/Released
Kim Chiu strikes record deal for 'Bawal Lumabas' song
(Philstar.com) - May 20, 2020 - 1:51pm

MANILA, Philippines (As released) — Kim Chiu claps back at the criticisms thrown at her for her viral classroom analogy statement through her newest feel-good single “Bawal Lumabas (The Classroom Song)” released under Star POP.

“Okay lang magkamali. I learned my lesson. Now, let's celebrate!" Kim said on what message the track hopes to send out.

Over the past week, the Kapamilya actress’ statement in which she tried to compare the terms of ABS-CBN’s franchise renewal to the rules in a classroom spawned various memes and even dance remixes.

Instead of sulking, however, she came up with this song, which admittedly pokes fun at her confusing statement in its chorus, but also embraces the blunder that she made as a learning experience in its entirety.

It also promotes positivity by reminding listeners that when faced with a personal or social crisis, the only way to turn it around is to fully accept it, respect others’ opinions, and move forward as a better person who has learned his lesson.

A product of an accidental collaboration, the words and music of “Bawal Lumabas (The Classrom Song)” was written by Kim, Adrian Crisanto and Squammy Beats, with back-up vocals by Chir Cataran and vocal arrangement by ABS-CBN Music creative director Jonathan Manalo. Squammy Beats also mixed, mastered, and produced the song.

Kim’s new single follows “’Wag Kang Bumitaw,” an inspirational song which dropped a day after her birthday last April 19.

Don’t let your mistakes stop you from being a better version of yourself! Listen to Kim’s “Bawal Lumabas (The Classroom Song)” on ABS-CBN Star Music’s YouTube channel and Star Music’s Facebook page. — Video from YouTube/ABS-CBN Star Music

KIM CHIU
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
WATCH: Nadine Lustre on living alone since moving out of James Reid's house
By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Kapamilya actress Nadine Lustre revealed that she’s now focused on writing songs during this community quarantine period...
Entertainment
fbfb
‘Class act’: Kim Chiu releases ‘Bawal Lumabas’ music video in collaboration with bashers
By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Celebrity makeup artist Jake Galvez predicts Kim's "Bawal Lumabas" will be the "song of 2020."
Entertainment
fbfb
Shutdown showdown: Angelica Panganiban lectures gov't, Cayetano scolds stars
By Ratziel San Juan | 5 days ago
"Konting-konti na lang ang pasensya ni Angelica Panganiban sa gobyernong ito."
Entertainment
fbfb
'Umabot ako sa Malacañang!': Kim Chiu celebrates 'Bawal Lumabas' success
By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Apart from Roque, ABS-CBN reporter Doris Bigornia was also trending recently for borrowing some of Kim's "law in the...
Entertainment
fbfb
Harry Roque quotes Kim Chiu in explaining MECQ, GCQ measures
By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Presidential Spokesman Harry Roque quoted Kapamilya star Kim Chiu's viral "classroom analogy" video in his latest address...
Entertainment
fbfb
Latest
4 hours ago
'I'm more relaxed now': Harry Roque answers to TV journalist Joseph Morong only
By Ratziel San Juan | 4 hours ago
"Well, you don’t have to correct it if you don’t want to," he told her a few breaths before continuing "I think...
Entertainment
fbfb
16 hours ago
The Canadian explorer who climbed Mt. Apo
By Ricky Lo | 16 hours ago
I’m not sure how many people have reached the peak of Mt. Apo, said to be the highest mountain in the Philippines at...
Entertainment
fbfb
16 hours ago
Quarantine habits: Today and tomorrow
By Edu Jarque | 16 hours ago
An act, repeated enough, soon transforms into a habit — a likely tendency or perhaps a practice that eventually becomes...
Entertainment
fbfb
16 hours ago
Rhian recalls her first foray into drama erry donato
By Jerry Donato | 16 hours ago
“Well, back then, I was a teen actress.
Entertainment
fbfb
16 hours ago
Songs of hope from your Kapuso to the world
By Angel Javier Cruz | 16 hours ago
They say that music is a universal language that everyone speaks. Through music, emotional experiences connect and we are...
Entertainment
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with