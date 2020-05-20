'I'm more relaxed now': Harry Roque answers to TV journalist Joseph Morong only

MANILA, Philippines — After a heated moment during yesterday's virtual Palace briefing where Presidential Spokesman Harry Roque extensively berated CNN Philippines correspondent Triciah Terada over an article she didn’t write which he accused of being inaccurate, GMA reporter Joseph Morong broke the tension by telling the presidential spokesperson to “relax…”

Roque came to his own defense, “Pero alam mo kasi, Joseph, kaya napakahirap nitong trabaho natin dahil kinakailangan natin to be very careful with how we report kasi kita mo naman kung paano nagri-react ang publiko.”

“But yes, I take your word for it,” he changed tune.

Roque, with a sway of the head, then said: “I’m more relaxed now.”

Joseph proceeded by reiterating Triciah's point in her question about the right term to use: "expanded targeted testing" or "mass testing," as well as their difference.

Earlier in the briefing, Roque said that the proper phrase is "expanded targeted testing" and not "mass testing," even though he has repeatedly used the latter term in previous briefings.

The GMA journalist pointed this out by reading Roque’s direct quote from Monday’s Palace briefing.

“That’s why we’ve been pushing this issue ano, definition of terms or whatever, just a little bit on this. But I’d like to read through a soundbite from you, ha,” Joseph said.

“12:49 p.m. ‘Well, as much as possible po ano, mayroon tayong ini-increase natin iyong capacity natin kaya nga we are aiming na aabot tayo sa 30,000.’ Listen to this next sentence. ‘Pero in terms of mass testing na ginagawa ng Wuhan na 11 million,’ – your quote – ‘Wala pa pong ganiyang program at iniiwan natin sa pribadong sector.’ That was the soundbite, sir.”

Despite using the term “mass testing” himself, Roque dragged Triciah on the concerned CNN Philippines article and cut her off before she had a chance to clarify that the report was supplemented by a direct quote from him and that she did not write it as the presidential spox had claimed without basis.

"Well, you don’t have to correct it if you don’t want to," he told her a few breaths before continuing, "I think you also have to rectify your report."

CNN Philippines has since stood by the veracity of its article in question and denounced Roque for his treatment of their Malacañang reporter.

“Secretary Roque also said that only CNN Philippines reported about the issue but in reality, other news organizations carried the story as well. Further, we find unfortunate the manner by which the Secretary treated our Malacañang correspondent Triciah Terada in today's televised press conference. He accused Ms. Terada, a well-respected journalist and member of our reportorial staff, of filing an inaccurate report,” the news organization’s statement read.

“For the record, Ms. Terada did not write the digital story. It is likewise regrettable that Ms. Terada was not given a chance to challenge the allegations made against her and defend herself from the public attack that could harm her reputation as a journalist and a professional.”

Because of the exchange between Roque and Morong, the GMA journalist was a top-trending Twitter topic yesterday.

Here’s how netizens reacted to yesterday’s filing of “receipts”.

Props to @Joseph_Morong for this. Journalists and media workers should stand up for facts and for each other when the government is straight-up gaslighting and lying to your face. pic.twitter.com/bVkdCmgWLK — Philip Jamilla (@pmjamilla) May 19, 2020

We stand by @cnnphilippines on their interpretation of what Presidential Spox Harry Roque answered on a query by @Joseph_Morong that was then turned into an article. CNN made a direct quote and IS NOT misleading. https://t.co/CHFzxxyzOG — Fact-Check PH (@factcheckPH_AE) May 19, 2020

Joseph Morong burned Roque alive while quoting Roque's statement word by word after calling out the reporter with regards Mass Testing. Joseph Morong anakan mo ko, please! — Reighn Buenaventura (@reighnism) May 19, 2020

So you’re telling me Harry Roque tried to defend himself by playing the “misunderstood and taken out of context” card and pass the blame on the journalist only to be roasted again by another reporter (Joseph Morong) pic.twitter.com/KUspZq95cf — daylight ???? (@stewartsfreqs) May 19, 2020