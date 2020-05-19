MOVIES
WATCH: Nadine Lustre on living alone since moving out of James Reid's house
Jan Milo Severo (Philstar.com) - May 19, 2020 - 1:30pm

MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya actress Nadine Lustre revealed that she’s now focused on writing songs during this community quarantine period due to the novel coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic.

In an interview with Tim Yap on Tim's online show "Tim Yap Live!," Nadine said the biggest lesson she learned during the quarantine period is to stop doubting herself.

“Actually, one of the biggest lessons I learned during the quarantine period, I learned to stop doubting myself. I started believing myself more kasi nga before I had this fear when it comes to writing, when it comes to making music, parang I always doubting myself and telling myself na 'you can't do this,' 'you're not good enough,' 'your vocabulary is not flowery enough' or things like that,” Nadine said.

She explained that she’s focused on writing more these days since she is getting in touch with her emotions lately.  

“Because I've been writing a lot and I've been getting in touch with my emotions with what I've feeling it's like a Pandora's box, that's how I explained it to other people, everything I need to feel and experience is all there,” Nadine said.

“Because of the quarantine, I had time to just get everything, put it all out and say, 'Okay, what can we do with all these things?' And then I started writing. Every day, I write random stuff. It doesn't really matter if it is good for a song as long as I got to write something,” she added.

She also believes that the universe is giving people time to work on themselves during the health crisis.

“I really think kasi that this is the time parang the universe is giving us time work on ourselves and to grow even more. All you need to help yourself grow is yourself,” she said.       

Nadine also shared her daily life being locked down in her new home.

“It's my first time living in a condo. It's completely different. I'm in the city. The mall is right there, the groceries, easy access. It's really nice. I have my patio kasi e. I always wake up 6 or 7 a.m. and then I water my plants, I do cardio then make breakfast. For the rest of the day, either I play computer games, I write or watch series. Parang I'm giving myself a chance to relax and do all the things that I can't do on normal days when I have work,” she shared.

When Nadine and former love team partner James Reid announced their break up early this year, on February, a month after the announcement, James posted on Instagram that his house in Quezon City is now for sale.

The house was believed to be the former couple's love nest since 2017 when Nadine was asked if she and James were already living together.

“Come on, guys, it’s 2017!” she famously said. — Video from 'Tim Yap Live!'

