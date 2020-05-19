MOVIES
MUSIC
From left: Kim Chiu on her "Bawal Lumabas" song and her reaction to Presidential Spokesman Harry Roque's speech quoting her.
Kim Chiu via Instagram, screengrab
'Umabot ako sa Malacanang!': Kim Chiu celebrates 'Bawal Lumabas' success
Jan Milo Severo (Philstar.com) - May 19, 2020 - 11:48am

MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya actress Kim Chiu reacted on Presidential Spokesman Harry Roque's quoting of her during yesterday's public address regarding the novel coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) situation in the country.

In her Instagram story, Kim shared and commented on Roque's quote card by The STAR.

“Recess time habang waiting… Umabot ako sa Malacanang! Di pa ko nakakarating dun pero atleast yung salitang ‘bawal lumabas’ umabot na!” Kim wrote.

In his virtual press briefing earlier on Monday, Roque described the difference between modified enhanced community quarantine (MECQ) and general community quarantine (GCQ) and reminded the public about prevailing measures in both types of quarantine.

"Sabi nga ng isang nag-viral na post, at alam ko naman kilala niyo kung sino siya: bawal lumabas," Roque said, referring to "bawal lumabas" as said by Kim in her viral video.

"Pero kapag nag-comply ka, at inayos niyo mag-obserba ng proper hygiene, tulad ng paghuhugas ng kamay, pagsusuot ng face mask or face shield, at pagsunod sa social distancing at iba pang protocols, mafa-flatten natin ang curve... 'yung bawal lumabas ay magiging pwede na lumabas," he added.

Related: Harry Roque quotes Kim Chiu in explaining MECQ, GCQ measures

Kim on Monday night launched the music video of her new song “Bawal Lumabas: The Classroom Song,” the very reason why she received heavy criticism recently.

Related: ‘Class act’: Kim Chiu releases ‘Bawal Lumabas’ music video in collaboration with bashers

Apart from Roque, ABS-CBN reporter Doris Bigornia was also trending recently for borrowing some of Kim's "law in the classroom" lines.

After footage of her fighting cats went viral online, Doris quipped on Twitter: "Children!!! There is a law in the studio!"

KIM CHIU PRESIDENTIAL SPOKESMAN HARRY ROQUE
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Harry Roque quotes Kim Chiu in explaining MECQ, GCQ measures
By Jan Milo Severo | 18 hours ago
Presidential Spokesman Harry Roque quoted Kapamilya star Kim Chiu's viral "classroom analogy" video in his latest address...
Entertainment
fbfb
'I am enraged': Liza Soberano seeks help for child exploitation victims due to lockdown
By Jan Milo Severo | 22 hours ago
Kapamilya actress Liza Soberano showed her disappointment over things happening in the country due to the novel...
Entertainment
fbfb
Shutdown showdown: Angelica Panganiban lectures gov't, Cayetano scolds stars
By Ratziel San Juan | 3 days ago
"Konting-konti na lang ang pasensya ni Angelica Panganiban sa gobyernong ito."
Entertainment
fbfb
House bill on Kapamilya franchise a welcome development
By Pat-P Daza | 1 day ago
Thank you, Our Lady of Fatima! On May 13, her feast day, ABS-CBN got its Provisional License from Congress with House Bill...
Entertainment
fbfb
Christopher de Leon, Xian Lim defend Kim Chiu over backlash for 'classroom' video, 'Bawal Lumabas' memes
By Jan Milo Severo | 5 days ago
The video has since become a viral meme and has been edited into a "Bawal Lumabas" remix by different Internet user...
Entertainment
fbfb
Latest
19 hours ago
First ever Filipina 'Buffy the Vampire Slayer' unveiled in comics
By Jan Milo Severo | 19 hours ago
The comics would showcase the Filipina Buffy's first full appearance after a minor appearance in last year's "Buffy the...
Entertainment
fbfb
20 hours ago
Hollywood sets red carpet 'new normal' for films like 'Tenet' in July
By Andrew Marszal | 20 hours ago
But with California coronavirus restrictions easing, and major movies like "Tenet" eyeing July release dates, Tinseltown's...
Entertainment
fbfb
21 hours ago
'A beautiful close': Francisco Martin finishes at 'American Idol' top 5
By Jan Milo Severo | 21 hours ago
Filipino-American singer Francisco Martin ended his “American Idol” journey in the Top 5.
Entertainment
fbfb
23 hours ago
First ever Miss Universe Philippines announces new finals date
By Jan Milo Severo | 23 hours ago
The Miss Universe Philippines (MUP) announced that the first ever competition of their organization will be moved to October...
Entertainment
fbfb
23 hours ago
Kathryn Bernardo to bashers calling her 'sakang': 'DJ loves my legs'
By Jan Milo Severo | 23 hours ago
Kapamilya actress Kathryn Bernardo addressed bashers saying that she's ugly and has bow legs. 
Entertainment
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with