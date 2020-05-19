'Umabot ako sa Malacanang!': Kim Chiu celebrates 'Bawal Lumabas' success

MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya actress Kim Chiu reacted on Presidential Spokesman Harry Roque's quoting of her during yesterday's public address regarding the novel coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) situation in the country.

In her Instagram story, Kim shared and commented on Roque's quote card by The STAR.

“Recess time habang waiting… Umabot ako sa Malacanang! Di pa ko nakakarating dun pero atleast yung salitang ‘bawal lumabas’ umabot na!” Kim wrote.

In his virtual press briefing earlier on Monday, Roque described the difference between modified enhanced community quarantine (MECQ) and general community quarantine (GCQ) and reminded the public about prevailing measures in both types of quarantine.

"Sabi nga ng isang nag-viral na post, at alam ko naman kilala niyo kung sino siya: bawal lumabas," Roque said, referring to "bawal lumabas" as said by Kim in her viral video.

"Pero kapag nag-comply ka, at inayos niyo mag-obserba ng proper hygiene, tulad ng paghuhugas ng kamay, pagsusuot ng face mask or face shield, at pagsunod sa social distancing at iba pang protocols, mafa-flatten natin ang curve... 'yung bawal lumabas ay magiging pwede na lumabas," he added.

Kim on Monday night launched the music video of her new song “Bawal Lumabas: The Classroom Song,” the very reason why she received heavy criticism recently.

Apart from Roque, ABS-CBN reporter Doris Bigornia was also trending recently for borrowing some of Kim's "law in the classroom" lines.

After footage of her fighting cats went viral online, Doris quipped on Twitter: "Children!!! There is a law in the studio!"