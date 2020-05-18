Kathryn Bernardo to bashers calling her 'sakang': 'DJ loves my legs'

MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya actress Kathryn Bernardo addressed bashers saying that she's ugly and has bow legs.

In her latest video blog entry in her YouTube channel, Kathryn aswered a fan's tweet saying: "Pangit ni Kathryn Bernardo! Pangit na! Sakang pa!"

"Eto yung iniintay ko! Lahat kayo sinasabihan ako about my legs. Na hindi diretso yung legs ko, sakang ako. Alam niyo, hindi na ako nabo-bother!" Kathryn said.

"Over the years natutunan ko tanggapin yung legs ko. Yes, it's not straight. Parang parenthesis yun yung sinasabi nila. But, wala e, parte siya ng pagkatao ko," she added.

Kathryn, however, admitted that she felt offended when bashers told her those things before.

It is, however, her boyfriend Daniel Padilla who helped her overcome her insecurities, most especially, about her legs.

"And before sobrang insecurity ko 'to. Pero alam niyo kung sino 'yung nagparealize sa'kin na 'wag maging insecurity 'to? Si DJ," she said.

"So, through DJ, na-overcome ko 'yung insecurity ko about my legs. Narealize ko lahat tayo may imperfection," she added.

Now, Kathryn said that she has learned to love her legs.

"Siguro nagkataon sa akin binigay ni God 'yung legs ko. Anong gagawin ko? E di nagwowork-out ako para maexercise ko siya. Hello! Hindi naman ako makukulong sa pagka-sakang ko. I love my legs! Si DJ love din legs ko," she said.

The uploading of the video in her channel came after Kathryn received a lot of criticism from pro-government supporters on Twitter. The hashtag #SakangSiKathryn was trending on the social media site Saturday evening.

RELATED: ABS-CBN shutdown: Kathryn Bernardo talks politics for first time since 2016

ABS-CBN shutdown: Daniel Padilla leaves strong message for NTC