Matteo and wife "Popstar Royalty" Sarah Geronimo at the 2018 ABS-CBN Ball
Philstar.com/Kat Leandicho, file
Pop stars wanted: Matteo Guidicelli gives aspirants chance to win P1M during lockdown
Jan Milo Severo (Philstar.com) - May 15, 2020 - 5:56pm

MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya actor Matteo Guidicelli recently launched an online talent show to discover the next big star in the entertainment industry.

"The Pop Stage," which was recently announced in an online press conference, will be streamed in its official Facebook page and presented by Popeyes in partnership with Viva Artists Agency.

“When we have our normal shows, we have our directors and professional staff. Now, it is you shooting your own material. We want to see your creativity. It’s very real and organic. That’s what’s exciting about this. It’s not professional, it’s just your own creativity,” Matteo said in the online press conference.

Contestants may sing, dance, play instruments, do magic, or perform whatever talent worth showing off. They can join by sending the video of their audition piece on The Pop Stage official website.

The winner of the contest will receive a cash prize of P1 million and a one-year contract with Viva Artists Agency.

Recently, Matteo was also a part of an online event about launching food delivery service Central Delivery, which aims to enable foodies to indulge in their favorites and get their cravings delivered by featured restaurants including Popeyes fried chicken, Kuya J Crispy Pata and Lechon Baka, Landers Central’s New York-style pizzas, burgers, and hot dogs, and Da Gianni Cucina Italiana‘s home-cooked Italian meals for those in Alabang.

